Re: Club Wembley

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 1:37 pm
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5170
Location: Hill Valley
Wellsy13 wrote:
Wembley is the home of the Cup Final. It's tradition. Let's not tamper with it.


The new Wembley doesn't hold a candle to the old in terms of spine tingling atmosphere and everything that went with it. Plus, it is now around 20k too big. Just my opinion.

And, of course you have now finally won there so we can move on :wink:
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Club Wembley

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 3:06 pm
caslad75
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 399
Location: derbyshire
Biff Tannen wrote:
The new Wembley doesn't hold a candle to the old in terms of spine tingling atmosphere and everything that went with it. Plus, it is now around 20k too big. Just my opinion.

And, of course you have now finally won there so we can move on :wink:

And, of course you have now finally won there so we can move on :wink:


Agreed, there was just something special seeing the twin towers and the atmosphere just seemed to hit you. Spine tingling it was, the new one just doesn't have that 'feel' to it

Re: Club Wembley

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 3:18 pm
tb
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Tue Mar 05, 2002 4:01 pm
Posts: 48290
Location: Londinium
Biff Tannen wrote:
Plus, it is now around 20k too big. Just my opinion.


Although it's current 90k capacity is only 8k more than the previous stadium's 82k …



:)
Doubt everything, even this

Re: Club Wembley

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 3:42 pm
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5170
Location: Hill Valley
tb wrote:
Although it's current 90k capacity is only 8k more than the previous stadium's 82k …

:)



:)


It must have been 77/78k from 1988 onwards as that was always the attendance given up until 1999 when the old ground was demolished. so around 12k difference. although we pretty much always filled the ground whatever the capacity if you take the 99k for 1985 final and 91k for 1987 as examples, but the CC was THE main event back then so stands to reason.

The attendances given at the new Wembley are inflated by several thousand by the adding on of club wembley seats even if they aren't in attendance so in reality the 75-80k crowds given are in reality struggling to hit 70k.

Will be interesting to see how it looks this year, how they go about filling it and what crowd figure is announced :)
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Club Wembley

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 3:46 pm
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5596
Location: east east hull
The club Wembley seats been empty killed it for me didn't look good even with them going on general sale it just means it will be empty at the top even more a move to Cardiff would be the sensible option
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Club Wembley

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 5:42 pm
cravenpark1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2584
Location: live in gosport wos hull
fun time frankie wrote:
The club Wembley seats been empty killed it for me didn't look good even with them going on general sale it just means it will be empty at the top even more a move to Cardiff would be the sensible option

not for me Cardiff Wembley is the place to hold it or if they move it pick some were in England When I go this year it will be the 28th time including England games
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Re: Club Wembley

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 7:12 pm
UllFC
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14861
The year they played England - Australia there 2011? And filled the bottom 2 tiers it looked loads better on TV. I still think the final needs moving away from the Bank Holiday weekend though, far too many other events for 'neutral fans to.visit instead. Leeds Festival and Creamfields attract thousands of young Northerners who might be tempted to go to Wembley or starters, add in a full Football schedule and your instantly thousands down on what crowd you could get in June/July.
