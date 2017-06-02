tb wrote:







Although it's current 90k capacity is only 8k more than the previous stadium's 82k …

It must have been 77/78k from 1988 onwards as that was always the attendance given up until 1999 when the old ground was demolished. so around 12k difference. although we pretty much always filled the ground whatever the capacity if you take the 99k for 1985 final and 91k for 1987 as examples, but the CC was THE main event back then so stands to reason.The attendances given at the new Wembley are inflated by several thousand by the adding on of club wembley seats even if they aren't in attendance so in reality the 75-80k crowds given are in reality struggling to hit 70k.Will be interesting to see how it looks this year, how they go about filling it and what crowd figure is announced