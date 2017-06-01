WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - rfl disciplinary

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 9:49 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25737
craig hkr wrote:
Would just like to commend the decisions tonight.common sense prevailed..Although I think Crooks was lucky to only get 2..Sam Moa gets a fine but no ban for punching a fat Gary Barlow lookalike with little discernable rugby skills after said fat nads instigated fight. If Wigan pipe the scum Saturday it be 6 losses in a row as Salford and tigers will scud them. ..but that won't matter because Rovers in the championship and we got 0 50 at Wembley.After loss at catalans genuinely had fc fans saying at least we aren't in Blackpool and Griffin was great in mpg which isn't without truth but seems that's what they clinging to after 3 piping. ..



You don't hate Hull 1/10th of what I hate rovers :lol: :lol:

Re: rfl disciplinary

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 10:37 pm
Sandro II Terrorista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11374
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
My position is that I don't give a Richard The Third about Hull Fwho?
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Re: rfl disciplinary

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 10:42 pm
Burtons Forearm
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 877
Jake the Peg wrote:
You don't hate Hull 1/10th of what I hate rovers :lol: :lol:



No you don't. You can't possibly. You self indulgent bunch of pricks.


Have you ever beat Queensland? Wally Lewis and all you monochrome c#nts.

Re: rfl disciplinary

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 10:51 pm
Sandro II Terrorista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11374
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
Burtons Forearm wrote:
No you don't. You can't possibly. You self indulgent bunch of pricks.


Have you ever beat Queensland? Wally Lewis and all you monochrome c#nts.


It's hard work when you post on here whilst watching "Question Time".
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Re: rfl disciplinary

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 12:49 am
Burtons Forearm
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 877
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
It's hard work when you post on here whilst watching "Question Time".


I watched it round at Craig's.

One blast on his dyslexic crack pipe and you see the world in glorious red and white.

Re: rfl disciplinary

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 4:36 am
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 572
Tried wacky baccy once.Thats the nearest iv been to drugs.Beer and Gin/Vodka? Guilty as charged. Poor grammar?Most certainly. Thank you for the appraisal and I'm glad we now have 2 bigots for you to support

Re: rfl disciplinary

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 5:04 am
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 572
8) Thought I'd better pop a smile thingy on. No blue on blue from me x

Re: rfl disciplinary

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 10:19 am
Burtons Forearm
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 877
craig hkr wrote:
Tried wacky baccy once.Thats the nearest iv been to drugs.Beer and Gin/Vodka? Guilty as charged. Poor grammar?Most certainly. Thank you for the appraisal and I'm glad we now have 2 bigots for you to support

No offence meant....just being silly.

Re: rfl disciplinary

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 2:54 pm
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 572
Aye,Nah bother. Tbf I did go on a fishing trip after a few tinctures.
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
LEIGH
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
COVENTY
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM