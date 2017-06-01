craig hkr wrote:
Would just like to commend the decisions tonight.common sense prevailed..Although I think Crooks was lucky to only get 2..Sam Moa gets a fine but no ban for punching a fat Gary Barlow lookalike with little discernable rugby skills after said fat nads instigated fight. If Wigan pipe the scum Saturday it be 6 losses in a row as Salford and tigers will scud them. ..but that won't matter because Rovers in the championship and we got 0 50 at Wembley.After loss at catalans genuinely had fc fans saying at least we aren't in Blackpool and Griffin was great in mpg which isn't without truth but seems that's what they clinging to after 3 piping. ..
You don't hate Hull 1/10th of what I hate rovers