number 6 wrote: again, why have warrington players such as brown and cooper who have been poor all season and currie who hasnt touched a rugby ball since september!

Cos thats what an Elite performance squad is for.Take Brown as an example, Is Brown on form? no. Is Brown likely to be our starting half in the WC? no. Could he get his form back and be pushing for a spot? Maybe. Or If we lose Widdop and Williams for instance, who else are we going to use? So you take Brown.Then if Brown regains his form, or if we suffer an injury you aren't then going to world cup with a player who has no idea about tactics, or the plays, or who has no experience of being in international camp, or with what is expected.