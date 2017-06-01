WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Elite performance squad

number 6 wrote:
again, why have warrington players such as brown and cooper who have been poor all season and currie who hasnt touched a rugby ball since september!

Cos thats what an Elite performance squad is for.

Take Brown as an example, Is Brown on form? no. Is Brown likely to be our starting half in the WC? no. Could he get his form back and be pushing for a spot? Maybe. Or If we lose Widdop and Williams for instance, who else are we going to use? So you take Brown.

Then if Brown regains his form, or if we suffer an injury you aren't then going to world cup with a player who has no idea about tactics, or the plays, or who has no experience of being in international camp, or with what is expected.
number 6 wrote:
Seeing as Warrington are on sky nearly every week it makes the decisions to pick players from them even more laughable

I'm sure he will be getting sent recordings of every game, not just whoever was on sky.
Grimmy wrote:
I'm sure he will be getting sent recordings of every game, not just whoever was on sky.


but can he be ar5ed to watch them?!

Willzay wrote:
The phrasing is performance squad which is bizarre because you've got Eden and McShane no international experience but domestically performing well, yet you have Brown, Clark and Cooper who've all been poop p, then there's Lomax, Currie, Bateman who've hardly if at all played this year.


A bit unfair on Currie, he's been far better than all the other Warrington players this year. Admittedly he's been sat in the stands.

Adam Cuthbertson should be in on last nights performance.

Play to the rules, every other country and sport does.

Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Adam Cuthbertson should be in on last nights performance.

Play to the rules, every other country and sport does.


Does every other country change its domestic league structure every three years? No?

Grimmy wrote:
I'm sure he will be getting sent recordings of every game, not just whoever was on sky.


but can he be ar5ed to watch them?!


Isn't that Blu and Betts job??
