WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Elite performance squad

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Elite performance squad

 
Post a reply

Re: Elite performance squad

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 9:06 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22485
number 6 wrote:
again, why have warrington players such as brown and cooper who have been poor all season and currie who hasnt touched a rugby ball since september!

Cos thats what an Elite performance squad is for.

Take Brown as an example, Is Brown on form? no. Is Brown likely to be our starting half in the WC? no. Could he get his form back and be pushing for a spot? Maybe. Or If we lose Widdop and Williams for instance, who else are we going to use? So you take Brown.

Then if Brown regains his form, or if we suffer an injury you aren't then going to world cup with a player who has no idea about tactics, or the plays, or who has no experience of being in international camp, or with what is expected.
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: Elite performance squad

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 1:45 pm
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12301
number 6 wrote:
Seeing as Warrington are on sky nearly every week it makes the decisions to pick players from them even more laughable

I'm sure he will be getting sent recordings of every game, not just whoever was on sky.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Elite performance squad

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 3:01 pm
caslad75 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 399
Location: derbyshire
Grimmy wrote:
I'm sure he will be getting sent recordings of every game, not just whoever was on sky.


but can he be ar5ed to watch them?!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: acko, captaincaveman, caslad75, Erik the not red, Grimmy, Radio Yorkshire, tb, The Devil's Advocate, TrinityIHC and 114 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,578,2541,75576,0144,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
LEIGH
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
COVENTY
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM