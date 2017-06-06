fun time frankie wrote: Don't think I've ever been to Fev when there hasn't been fighting

Yes There certainly has been occasions in the past where trouble has hit the headlines at Featherstone against both Hull clubs. I remember some Hull Fc mates of mine back in the eighties travelling to Featherstone during the time of the miners strikes.There were bricks all over the place outside ground and Featherstone fans used them to hurl at the coaches, smashing dozens of coach windows. I can remember my mate and his wife telling me when they got back into Hull on the night, that they had to lie on the floor of the coach to escape serious injury.