WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fev Game Away

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR Fev Game Away

 
Post a reply

Re: Fev Game Away

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:16 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25777
craig hkr wrote:
Talanoa got a pocket full of them in the 1st half. Hope he shared them with his pals


Man, that weed is strong stuff

Re: Fev Game Away

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:11 am
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 717
What went on at Post Office road end? My brother and I walked round and sat at the Railway end. I didn't notice anything. Then again, I was focussing on the action on the pitch like all supporters are meant to be.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!

Re: Fev Game Away

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 12:19 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1880
Gallanteer wrote:
What went on at Post Office road end? My brother and I walked round and sat at the Railway end. I didn't notice anything. Then again, I was focussing on the action on the pitch like all supporters are meant to be.


Scrapping.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: Fev Game Away

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 12:11 pm
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9563
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
DGM wrote:
Scrapping.


Not again!!! :SNOOTY:

Re: Fev Game Away

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 1:07 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5606
Location: east east hull
Don't think I've ever been to Fev when there hasn't been fighting
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Fev Game Away

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 2:18 pm
Seventies red Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Nov 24, 2008 11:08 am
Posts: 1709
fun time frankie wrote:
Don't think I've ever been to Fev when there hasn't been fighting


Yes There certainly has been occasions in the past where trouble has hit the headlines at Featherstone against both Hull clubs. I remember some Hull Fc mates of mine back in the eighties travelling to Featherstone during the time of the miners strikes.
There were bricks all over the place outside ground and Featherstone fans used them to hurl at the coaches, smashing dozens of coach windows. I can remember my mate and his wife telling me when they got back into Hull on the night, that they had to lie on the floor of the coach to escape serious injury.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, Dudley, fun time frankie, Harold Rigby Jnr, Salty mouse, StanTheMan6 and 93 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,582,6791,78276,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
18
- 14NEWCASTLE
TV
  
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
24
- 18SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM