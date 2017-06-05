WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fev Game Away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:40 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1873
rover 2000 wrote:
what do you mean like having cup winners 1904 and ,runners up in 1908 under all your posts, :lol:



No, I don't mean like that all, as all that, just like the '83 cup final is irrelevant to the point following yesterday's game. It's a signature, not a post, you understand the difference?
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: Fev Game Away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 2:00 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5602
Location: east east hull
DGM wrote:
Seen as all the teams you mention are full-time, that doesn't really apply to the point I'm making. If we'd have dropped points vs a part-time team, then yeh fair point.

Of course it applies your saying because we only got a draw against a part time team we'll struggle in the middle 8s I was pointing out we've already beaten a team that will be in the 8s and ran one that that won't be close so yesterday's result isn't a massive concern
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Fev Game Away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 2:34 pm
barham red User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4975
DGM wrote:
Fev are still mostly part-time aren't they? Not a great marker laid down for the middle 8's.


All teams have off days, injuries and just don't click. We need to improve and close games will be more valuable than runaway routs to show us where we are.

Re: Fev Game Away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:26 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3440
fun time frankie wrote:
Leigh are though and we managed to do ok there


Yes that was the league team..Not the middle 8's one..Sheens isn't doing what we did and that will cost you.
Image

Re: Fev Game Away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:29 pm
des lawson User avatar
Joined: Thu Aug 04, 2016 1:07 pm
Posts: 79
Rural Robin wrote:
Totally agree with the Ellis statement. He seems to perform when he chooses, he for me is a much bigger concern at 7 that Adbul is at 6.


Agree 100%, ellis is no better than ordinary and feel either quinlan or moss would be well worth a shot in the halves alongside abdull if both were fit.

Re: Fev Game Away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:35 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 582
It is what it is.Can be spun either way depending on your agenda. Hard earned point away at top 4 rival from 16-0HT.Or Scraping a draw against welders and postmen,which I feel is conviently forgetting Fev are a tough well drilled outfit, especially at home. Look at Bradford last week, could and maybe should have won after 3 large defeats.Play well against us then get well beat again yesterday how can you legislate for that other than teams get up for a game against what they perceive as the big fish in a small pond? Much like a win at home against a decimated demoralised Wigan side with Bentham giving penalties out like curly wurlys in home teams favour. Or can be seen as great backs to wall victory with very young squad against current superleague and world champs? The truth is somewhere in the middle of those view points I'd say?

Re: Fev Game Away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:36 pm
moxi1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3468
atomic wrote:
Yes that was the league team..Not the middle 8's one..Sheens isn't doing what we did and that will cost you.


Think you need to worry more about your own club doing something similar THIS season otherwise you'll be falling through the trap door.

Re: Fev Game Away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:55 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 582
atomic wrote:
Yes that was the league team..Not the middle 8's one..Sheens isn't doing what we did and that will cost you.


You may be correct? Carney aside if we were going to sign a top half and impact forward as reinforcements then I'd expect them here now.We have a solid hard working team but is that enough to displace yourselves or Vikings? As we approach middle 8s as a championship club this time it feels different as a fan.Nervy times ahead for both our teams

Re: Fev Game Away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:48 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25765
craig hkr wrote:
It is what it is.Can be spun either way depending on your agenda. Hard earned point away at top 4 rival from 16-0HT.Or Scraping a draw against welders and postmen,which I feel is conviently forgetting Fev are a tough well drilled outfit, especially at home. Look at Bradford last week, could and maybe should have won after 3 large defeats.Play well against us then get well beat again yesterday how can you legislate for that other than teams get up for a game against what they perceive as the big fish in a small pond? Much like a win at home against a decimated demoralised Wigan side with Bentham giving penalties out like curly wurlys in home teams favour. Or can be seen as great backs to wall victory with very young squad against current superleague and world champs? The truth is somewhere in the middle of those view points I'd say?


I've not had a curly wurley for years. Gonna have to go buy one tomorrow now thanks to you

Re: Fev Game Away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:54 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 582
Talanoa got a pocket full of them in the 1st half. Hope he shared them with his pals
