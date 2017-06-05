|
rover 2000 wrote:
what do you mean like having cup winners 1904 and ,runners up in 1908 under all your posts,
No, I don't mean like that all, as all that, just like the '83 cup final is irrelevant to the point following yesterday's game. It's a signature, not a post, you understand the difference?
DGM wrote:
Seen as all the teams you mention are full-time, that doesn't really apply to the point I'm making. If we'd have dropped points vs a part-time team, then yeh fair point.
Of course it applies your saying because we only got a draw against a part time team we'll struggle in the middle 8s I was pointing out we've already beaten a team that will be in the 8s and ran one that that won't be close so yesterday's result isn't a massive concern
DGM wrote:
Fev are still mostly part-time aren't they? Not a great marker laid down for the middle 8's.
All teams have off days, injuries and just don't click. We need to improve and close games will be more valuable than runaway routs to show us where we are.
fun time frankie wrote:
Leigh are though and we managed to do ok there
Yes that was the league team..Not the middle 8's one..Sheens isn't doing what we did and that will cost you.
Rural Robin wrote:
Totally agree with the Ellis statement. He seems to perform when he chooses, he for me is a much bigger concern at 7 that Adbul is at 6.
Agree 100%, ellis is no better than ordinary and feel either quinlan or moss would be well worth a shot in the halves alongside abdull if both were fit.
It is what it is.Can be spun either way depending on your agenda. Hard earned point away at top 4 rival from 16-0HT.Or Scraping a draw against welders and postmen,which I feel is conviently forgetting Fev are a tough well drilled outfit, especially at home. Look at Bradford last week, could and maybe should have won after 3 large defeats.Play well against us then get well beat again yesterday how can you legislate for that other than teams get up for a game against what they perceive as the big fish in a small pond? Much like a win at home against a decimated demoralised Wigan side with Bentham giving penalties out like curly wurlys in home teams favour. Or can be seen as great backs to wall victory with very young squad against current superleague and world champs? The truth is somewhere in the middle of those view points I'd say?
atomic wrote:
Yes that was the league team..Not the middle 8's one..Sheens isn't doing what we did and that will cost you.
Think you need to worry more about your own club doing something similar THIS season otherwise you'll be falling through the trap door.
atomic wrote:
Yes that was the league team..Not the middle 8's one..Sheens isn't doing what we did and that will cost you.
You may be correct? Carney aside if we were going to sign a top half and impact forward as reinforcements then I'd expect them here now.We have a solid hard working team but is that enough to displace yourselves or Vikings? As we approach middle 8s as a championship club this time it feels different as a fan.Nervy times ahead for both our teams
