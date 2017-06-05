It is what it is.Can be spun either way depending on your agenda. Hard earned point away at top 4 rival from 16-0HT.Or Scraping a draw against welders and postmen,which I feel is conviently forgetting Fev are a tough well drilled outfit, especially at home. Look at Bradford last week, could and maybe should have won after 3 large defeats.Play well against us then get well beat again yesterday how can you legislate for that other than teams get up for a game against what they perceive as the big fish in a small pond? Much like a win at home against a decimated demoralised Wigan side with Bentham giving penalties out like curly wurlys in home teams favour. Or can be seen as great backs to wall victory with very young squad against current superleague and world champs? The truth is somewhere in the middle of those view points I'd say?