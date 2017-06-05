|
fun time frankie wrote:
To be fair just because somebody's played the game doesn't automatically mean they understand it more than the spectators a good friend of mine played at a high level for 12 years and when we watch a game I still can't believe he got through the 12 years with his lack of knowledge which he admits himself
Its my experience there are ex-players who you sit up and listen to.
At the end of the day, we have to trust Tim Sheens knows what he is doing, and he sees Abdull as a 6. Not that it will stop me from questioning it.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:08 am
DGM
Fev are still mostly part-time aren't they? Not a great marker laid down for the middle 8's.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:28 am
DGM wrote:
Fev are still mostly part-time aren't they? Not a great marker laid down for the middle 8's.
Leigh are though and we managed to do ok there
Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:31 am
Paul_HKR wrote:
Its my experience there are ex-players who you sit up and listen to.
At the end of the day, we have to trust Tim Sheens knows what he is doing, and he sees Abdull as a 6. Not that it will stop me from questioning it.
Yes there are a lot of ex players who know there stuff, on Abdul I think he's been consistent it's Ellis who's hit and miss for me
Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:35 am
fun time frankie wrote:
Yes there are a lot of ex players who know there stuff, on Abdul I think he's been consistent it's Ellis who's hit and miss for me
Totally agree with the Ellis statement. He seems to perform when he chooses, he for me is a much bigger concern at 7 that Adbul is at 6.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:41 am
DGM wrote:
Fev are still mostly part-time aren't they? Not a great marker laid down for the middle 8's.
they were all part time in 83 didn't make any difference then did it?
Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:06 pm
rover 2000 wrote:
they were all part time in 83 didn't make any difference then did it?
Wow, did you just refer to a game from 34 years ago to make a connection to a game played yesterday?
Doesn't change the fact that a team that train full-time should be beating a team of part-timers, who had to get up this morning to go to their day jobs.
