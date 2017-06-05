WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fev Game Away

Re: Fev Game Away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:52 am
Paul_HKR

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 98
fun time frankie wrote:
To be fair just because somebody's played the game doesn't automatically mean they understand it more than the spectators a good friend of mine played at a high level for 12 years and when we watch a game I still can't believe he got through the 12 years with his lack of knowledge which he admits himself :D


Its my experience there are ex-players who you sit up and listen to.

At the end of the day, we have to trust Tim Sheens knows what he is doing, and he sees Abdull as a 6. Not that it will stop me from questioning it.

Re: Fev Game Away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:08 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1865
Fev are still mostly part-time aren't they? Not a great marker laid down for the middle 8's.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: Fev Game Away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:28 am
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5599
Location: east east hull
DGM wrote:
Fev are still mostly part-time aren't they? Not a great marker laid down for the middle 8's.

Leigh are though and we managed to do ok there
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Fev Game Away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:31 am
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5599
Location: east east hull
Paul_HKR wrote:
Its my experience there are ex-players who you sit up and listen to.

At the end of the day, we have to trust Tim Sheens knows what he is doing, and he sees Abdull as a 6. Not that it will stop me from questioning it.

Yes there are a lot of ex players who know there stuff, on Abdul I think he's been consistent it's Ellis who's hit and miss for me
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Fev Game Away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:35 am
Rural Robin
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 28, 2013 7:27 pm
Posts: 315
fun time frankie wrote:
Yes there are a lot of ex players who know there stuff, on Abdul I think he's been consistent it's Ellis who's hit and miss for me

Totally agree with the Ellis statement. He seems to perform when he chooses, he for me is a much bigger concern at 7 that Adbul is at 6.

Re: Fev Game Away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:41 am
rover 2000
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 263
DGM wrote:
Fev are still mostly part-time aren't they? Not a great marker laid down for the middle 8's.
they were all part time in 83 didn't make any difference then did it?
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!
