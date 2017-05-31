Those calling for Moss at FB might just get their wish, and with the way Moss is playing now, he might justify it. Charlie needs to be sidelined for a week or two. He's not playing well.



Too many forced passes and knock ons in the first half. FWIW we were behind the sticks near JBFs disallowed try, didn't look anything wrong with it.



In the end it was a point earned, we were woefull, Feath had plenty if chances it win it outright but failed. Just look at the missed penalty almost in front of the sticks.



When Leigh got promoted they had lost one and drew one that season. On that basis we're on track. And remember, Fev have always been tough at home. They played well all game, we played for 40 mins.