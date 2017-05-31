|
In the spirit of Victor Meldrew - "I do not believe it!"
Scott Mikalauskas will be the ref for this key game. I expect us to face a fired-up Fev rather than the one that failed to turn up against London at last weekend's Bash.
It's the 5th time already this season we've had to suffer this plank as referee, I think. He's consistently inconsistent, overeactive and appalling. Chuck a coin in the air, as it's now anyone's 2 points. Think I'll stay at home, as I was all set to go, but I know he'll ruin the game for me at some point.
Does anyone know if Clarkson is back and the latest injury news on Bobby Blair?
Wed May 31, 2017 5:55 pm
|
Blair's arm isn't broken although its vague as to what is wrong. Anyway, he trained with the team today over at York.
I agree with you about the ref but at least he doesn't discriminate, and he is consistently inept. I think someone should have a word with Lunt not to push for penalties when running from dummy half, Mikalauskas doesn't understand this rule (one of many).
I'm looking forward to the clash because Fev also like to play with a high tempo, although they might resort to spoiling tactics having seen how effective the likes of Swinton have been against Rovers.
I've not heard any updates on Clarkson.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 3:47 pm
|
Looks like some of your fans agree with you who are on the terraces at Fev
Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:57 pm
|
Not going to lay the blame with the ref for today's performance, as expected he was as bad for both teams.
Fev, like the Bulls, exposed KRs inability to dominate the oppositions half backs. This was compounded today as Lunt was dominated by Carlile. If hadn't been for an injection of pace and enterprise from Zach Dockar-Clay, KR would have lost.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:30 pm
|
Wow you don't like Abdull do you.
When he's allowed to run the game we dominate. Abdull turned the game second half. Clay was good when he came on. Moss had his best game then typical of our season gets crocked.
Lunt had his worst game of the season. The bigot well...
Had the game won and blew it with Ellis getting tackled 6th tackle then Butler Fleming messing up.
Terrible first half but turned it around and should have won.
Play offs will be interesting.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:39 am
|
Those calling for Moss at FB might just get their wish, and with the way Moss is playing now, he might justify it. Charlie needs to be sidelined for a week or two. He's not playing well.
Too many forced passes and knock ons in the first half. FWIW we were behind the sticks near JBFs disallowed try, didn't look anything wrong with it.
In the end it was a point earned, we were woefull, Feath had plenty if chances it win it outright but failed. Just look at the missed penalty almost in front of the sticks.
When Leigh got promoted they had lost one and drew one that season. On that basis we're on track. And remember, Fev have always been tough at home. They played well all game, we played for 40 mins.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:17 am
|
Sounded like Moss got a bad knock.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:55 am
|
Just heard that going into work on Blunderside too. Hope it's more of a Blair injury scare. 3 weeks till Carney can play.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:19 am
|
My comment was aimed at both Ellis & Abdull.
As for Abdull, I have warmed to him as the season's unfolded but still say he is not instinctively a 6.
I had an interesting chat with some of the ex-Rovers players who were at Fev, with some of them remarking they were surprised Abdull hadn't been switched to loose by now.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:33 am
|
To be fair just because somebody's played the game doesn't automatically mean they understand it more than the spectators a good friend of mine played at a high level for 12 years and when we watch a game I still can't believe he got through the 12 years with his lack of knowledge which he admits himself
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result