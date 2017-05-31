WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fev Game Away

Wed May 31, 2017 12:32 pm
Pickering Red
Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1165
In the spirit of Victor Meldrew - "I do not believe it!"

Scott Mikalauskas will be the ref for this key game. I expect us to face a fired-up Fev rather than the one that failed to turn up against London at last weekend's Bash.

It's the 5th time already this season we've had to suffer this plank as referee, I think. He's consistently inconsistent, overeactive and appalling. Chuck a coin in the air, as it's now anyone's 2 points. Think I'll stay at home, as I was all set to go, but I know he'll ruin the game for me at some point.

Does anyone know if Clarkson is back and the latest injury news on Bobby Blair?
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

Wed May 31, 2017 5:55 pm
Blair's arm isn't broken although its vague as to what is wrong. Anyway, he trained with the team today over at York.

I agree with you about the ref but at least he doesn't discriminate, and he is consistently inept. I think someone should have a word with Lunt not to push for penalties when running from dummy half, Mikalauskas doesn't understand this rule (one of many).

I'm looking forward to the clash because Fev also like to play with a high tempo, although they might resort to spoiling tactics having seen how effective the likes of Swinton have been against Rovers.

I've not heard any updates on Clarkson.

Sun Jun 04, 2017 3:47 pm
Looks like some of your fans agree with you who are on the terraces at Fev

Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:57 pm
Not going to lay the blame with the ref for today's performance, as expected he was as bad for both teams.

Fev, like the Bulls, exposed KRs inability to dominate the oppositions half backs. This was compounded today as Lunt was dominated by Carlile. If hadn't been for an injection of pace and enterprise from Zach Dockar-Clay, KR would have lost.

Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:30 pm
Wow you don't like Abdull do you.
When he's allowed to run the game we dominate. Abdull turned the game second half. Clay was good when he came on. Moss had his best game then typical of our season gets crocked.
Lunt had his worst game of the season. The bigot well...
Had the game won and blew it with Ellis getting tackled 6th tackle then Butler Fleming messing up.
Terrible first half but turned it around and should have won.
Play offs will be interesting.

