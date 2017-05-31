Pickering Red wrote:

In the spirit of Victor Meldrew - "I do not believe it!"



Scott Mikalauskas will be the ref for this key game. I expect us to face a fired-up Fev rather than the one that failed to turn up against London at last weekend's Bash.



It's the 5th time already this season we've had to suffer this plank as referee, I think. He's consistently inconsistent, overeactive and appalling. Chuck a coin in the air, as it's now anyone's 2 points. Think I'll stay at home, as I was all set to go, but I know he'll ruin the game for me at some point.



Does anyone know if Clarkson is back and the latest injury news on Bobby Blair?