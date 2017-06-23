WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Half Backs - what should we do ???

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 5:56 pm
i have heard that gales contract at cas is well above what we would be willing to pay him,so no chance of us signing him imo
Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:51 am
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Told at the Cas game yesterday that Ritchie Myler will be joining Leeds for 2018.


Told you weeks ago. Good signing for Leeds.

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 12:18 pm
That's one. Just need another now.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:03 am
I understand the reservations about Myler, but I think its as much about signalling that the time has come for a change in direction as signing him as a player.

We don't have halfbacks of the required quality for next year, but can we afford to wait for one or more of our untried players to make the grade? If they were given a go and didn't make the grade, that would be a third year in a row of 'transition' and a lot of us would be up in arms about why changes hadn't been made. At least signing Myler suggests GH has a sense of urgency about the need to shake things up.

Whilst the Sinfield era was marked by a huge amount of stability across the squad, it was also marked by several major signings along the way. In recent years the stability has remained but we've stopped signing anyone of note. IMO if we didn't start to look externally to fill key positions now, we may end up having to replace large numbers of players en masse, which historically has generally been a disaster.

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 1:43 pm
Correct, however, it remains to be seen if we can buck the recent trend of signing expensive gash from Aus.

Surely we must have a decent scouting network in the UK to spot some of the rough diamonds that have appeared in SL (Walmsley, McMeeken, Hill) or is it that we just wont shell out the £££?
Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 3:25 pm
What's happened to your under 21's you are classed as having one of the best in SL. Nobody coming threw?
