rollin thunder wrote: burrow got another year in him comfortably.



JJb a good player to have around the place and around the squad, but should take more of a back seat next year, he would be ideal to lead an A team as player coach.



mcguire, time to hang up the boots its been great but nows the time.

Im not so sure, if we are being linked with the likes of Myler then we would not be replacing Mags with an improvement, the coaches need make a judgement call on Lilly, if they think he could handle a year of SL then I say we try it next year, if not then we may need to stick with Mags till we can get something better.Agree JJB and Burrow should stay on, as long as they are willing to be phased out, I would like to see Jack Walker get to play a few games in the 14 role next year for us