WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Half Backs - what should we do ???

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Half Backs - what should we do ???

 
Post a reply

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:30 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8594
Location: LDZ
Eastmond still flirting with the idea of returning to RL?
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:35 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14984
Biff Tannen wrote:
I was probably exaggerating a bit I'm sure there are several cases throughout the SL clubs down the years but Gaskell spring to mind and of Course the best half in SL currently Luke Gale had to drop back for a few years. Tomkins was about 20/21 i believe when he came through same as Eastmond and both were moved pretty swiftly to FB.

I like Patton he will be a good un, i hope Wire keep faith with him but he is a perfect example of the natural up and down nature of young halves who are having to develop on the job.


Tomkins was 18 when made debut, and a regular half back at 19. He was moved to fullback, not because he was not a good half, but because they saw him as a better fullback, with the way the game has moved here with regards fullbacks. Gaskell was never a half, that was the simple truth of it, he wasn't ruined by playing there, he just wasn't one, alla Sutcliffe. His move to fullback and centre where he rebuilt himself.

Did Gale drop back? he has played super league throughout his career. He wasn't backed by Leeds, possibly correct with the timing it happend, but he was by London and Bradford, and he has prospered from there. He is the best half back not because he has changed his game (although more secure in himself), but because he is playing in a side that utilizes it's halfs fully, and therefore he has that opportunity. Again Sneyd was 19 when he made his debut, and never looked back, although wasn't backed by his own club and had to go out on loan instead to make his mark, coincidentally Castelford yet again.

I think people look at young players, and if the team is not working, rather than look at the faults correctly, they immediately put the blame on the younger and less experienced, rather than look to the failings of the more experienced. And as a game, if we moved away from that, you would see a completely different conveyor of players and better for the future full stop, so long as the player actually has the ability in the first place.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:46 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5222
Location: Hill Valley
Gotcha wrote:
I think people look at young players, and if the team is not working, rather than look at the faults correctly, they immediately put the blame on the younger and less experienced, rather than look to the failings of the more experienced. And as a game, if we moved away from that, you would see a completely different conveyor of players and better for the future full stop, so long as the player actually has the ability in the first place.


Bang on, i think that sums it up perfectly.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:57 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1163
Frosties. wrote:
A three year deal close to being agreed with Myler according to League Express


Has GH lost his mind?
Passing game not as good as McGuire
Kicking game not as good as McGuire or Lilley and possibly even Moon and Sutcliffe
Running game not as good as Moon or Sutcliffe

If Myler is the best we can get I would rather we gambled on a combination of Moon Sutcliffe and Lilley (or persuade McGuire to stay another year)

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 11:36 pm
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8129
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
At least Myler is a genuine halfback. He's also at the right age to go to the next level if he's ever going to.

The real problem is to even name a better alternative if we're to bring someone in. There are no quality halfbacks in the NRL who would be available, so at best you'd get one with half a skill set (a runner and/or passer but not both). Across SL who is there that would be available? I wouldn't be surprised if Widdopp was a possibility last year but his form this year means he'd now be in huge demand i the NRL, which has a shortage of quality halfbacks.

Re the development side, I just think the game is far harder for a kid to come straight into at halfback than it was even a decade ago. Everything is far more structured which means needing to learn a lot of plays and develop a kicking and passing game and be able to tackle. That's not to mention the ability to read a game and having the natural or learned ability to order forwards around. It would be far easier at a club like Wigan who run the same plays constantly, rather than a club which plays more off the cuff (in the NRL this equals badly coached but that's another topic).
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BrisbaneRhino, Charlie Sheen, FoxyRhino, xparksider and 77 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com



cron

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,588,56593676,0424,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM