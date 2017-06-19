Biff Tannen wrote: I was probably exaggerating a bit I'm sure there are several cases throughout the SL clubs down the years but Gaskell spring to mind and of Course the best half in SL currently Luke Gale had to drop back for a few years. Tomkins was about 20/21 i believe when he came through same as Eastmond and both were moved pretty swiftly to FB.



I like Patton he will be a good un, i hope Wire keep faith with him but he is a perfect example of the natural up and down nature of young halves who are having to develop on the job.

Tomkins was 18 when made debut, and a regular half back at 19. He was moved to fullback, not because he was not a good half, but because they saw him as a better fullback, with the way the game has moved here with regards fullbacks. Gaskell was never a half, that was the simple truth of it, he wasn't ruined by playing there, he just wasn't one, alla Sutcliffe. His move to fullback and centre where he rebuilt himself.Did Gale drop back? he has played super league throughout his career. He wasn't backed by Leeds, possibly correct with the timing it happend, but he was by London and Bradford, and he has prospered from there. He is the best half back not because he has changed his game (although more secure in himself), but because he is playing in a side that utilizes it's halfs fully, and therefore he has that opportunity. Again Sneyd was 19 when he made his debut, and never looked back, although wasn't backed by his own club and had to go out on loan instead to make his mark, coincidentally Castelford yet again.I think people look at young players, and if the team is not working, rather than look at the faults correctly, they immediately put the blame on the younger and less experienced, rather than look to the failings of the more experienced. And as a game, if we moved away from that, you would see a completely different conveyor of players and better for the future full stop, so long as the player actually has the ability in the first place.