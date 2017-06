BrisbaneRhino wrote: If we do sign Myler, does it suggest that the club think that Lilley is not ready or never will be?

He is still only 20 i think, very young for a half back in SL so maybe playing the long game. i'm sure he will get some game time over the next few years but probably won't mature into a reliable half until he is 23/24. getting another half in is a priority anyway especially with McGuire's retirement looming. I can see Lilley going out on loan (possibly Bulls again) for probably another year at least before he returns to the first team squad as a regular.