Clearwing wrote: Thing is, it's not a lack of application that's held him back. I used to think he could hack it at 6 but I'm a lot less sure now.

I think he has all the skills but he struggles to put them together but when he does he's an impressive 6. Saints Away and Wigan Home in 2015 he was untouchable and had people pencilling in him for the England squad.He seems to be a confidence player, a couple of errors and his head goes down. This is definitely reflected in his kicking game as he either kicks 100% from every angle or misses a simple conversation and struggles for the rest of the game. If they put in the work to help eliminate the simple errors in his game and worked on his confidence I think he'd be a revelation.