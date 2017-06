Myler as a replacement for McGuire might work well... McGuire of 2005 maybe - Myler has the pace to finish breaks that McGuire has struggled to finish off for the last 5 years or more, but I'm uncertain that he has the all-round organising and kicking game that we need.



While I like Myler as an individual, who will pull the strings? Lilley could still come good, but imagine him on the field (gawd help us) with Burrow and Myler at the same time! A shame Sutcliffe didn't seem to take to the half-back role.