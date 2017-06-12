WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:45 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
Agree BR. I think if McGuire goes another year, which is likely, then we should use Moon as back up half and put him back to centre still his best position for me, Burrow is best as impact from the bench.

That leaves a decision to be made on whether we go with Lilley from next season or bring someone in. I still think bringing in an experienced organiser for a couple of years would help us no end but who that would be i have no idea.


I would like to ask, if you bring in an experienced organiser for a couple of years, and I don't dissagree wtih you, what is the point at all in McGuire been there. The only point in him there at present is that he is allegedly the organiser and the experienced. If that role goes to the new one, then McGuires point in been there is null.

Personally I dont' think it is good enough as it stands, so why we would persevere for another year with it seems pretty silly.
Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 pm
Told at the Cas game yesterday that Ritchie Myler will be joining Leeds for 2018.

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:31 pm
Great signing for you if true - him and Moon at 6 and 7 would have everything

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:52 pm
Christ on a bike please no.

One of the most overrated players currently in super league. Looks good when your on the front foot but goes awol when he's needed to dig you out of a hole

Not for me.
