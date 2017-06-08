WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Half Backs - what should we do ???

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 1:40 pm
tad rhino
if I read it 50 times I still won't understand it

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 5:30 pm
Charlie Sheen
He's on about Jack Walker going to Warrington, Sutcliffe has another year left at Leeds.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 5:32 pm
Neruda
Charlie Sheen wrote:
He's on about Jack Walker going to Warrington, Sutcliffe has another year left at Leeds.

is Walker out of contract this year then?
hope we can keep hold of him

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 5:38 pm
tad rhino
Charlie Sheen wrote:
He's on about Jack Walker going to Warrington, Sutcliffe has another year left at Leeds.



or cas

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:21 pm
Ady the rhino

Joined: Mon Sep 07, 2015 10:45 pm
Posts: 23
Be gutted to see walker go and especially not to wire. I read the other day sutty linked to Wigan too. Hope that ain't true either. Like others I have seen I would love for us to go for Patton. His sister works at my sons school and I don't think he is happy with the game time he is getting. But isn't gidley out of contract at end of the season so would wire really let him go unless they have someone else lined up

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:39 am
Juan Cornetto
Neruda wrote:
is Walker out of contract this year then?
hope we can keep hold of him


Better we let them have Handley. Walker is a future star
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 12:32 pm
TheSnowmonkey
Not just fans impressed by Walker, even Mac was raving about him when he had short spell in seniors...so hopefully GH will have sense to keep him.

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:47 am
Bang
'Half backs - what should we do?'

Sign two.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:18 am
BrisbaneRhino
The first thing is to recognise that Burrow isn't a halfback. I don't see any point in playing him there or having him round "just in case" as a halfback, as he's just not good enough there and would just block a kid who might get better.

Next is to understand what McGuire is doing next year. Whilst he's been great and if he wants to play on another year I would be OK with it, he needs to make a decision ASAP so the club can plan around him.

Third is to decide if Moon is going to stay in the halves regularly. Personally I'd have no problem with that if McGuire stays or we have a plan with him there.

After that what we need can be worked out.

WHilst I'd love the club to sign someone of quality, it really needs to be planned out. Worse than what we have now is signing someone who's average at best but blocks a position for 3 years.
