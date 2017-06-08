The first thing is to recognise that Burrow isn't a halfback. I don't see any point in playing him there or having him round "just in case" as a halfback, as he's just not good enough there and would just block a kid who might get better.



Next is to understand what McGuire is doing next year. Whilst he's been great and if he wants to play on another year I would be OK with it, he needs to make a decision ASAP so the club can plan around him.



Third is to decide if Moon is going to stay in the halves regularly. Personally I'd have no problem with that if McGuire stays or we have a plan with him there.



After that what we need can be worked out.



WHilst I'd love the club to sign someone of quality, it really needs to be planned out. Worse than what we have now is signing someone who's average at best but blocks a position for 3 years.