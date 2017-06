Be gutted to see walker go and especially not to wire. I read the other day sutty linked to Wigan too. Hope that ain't true either. Like others I have seen I would love for us to go for Patton. His sister works at my sons school and I don't think he is happy with the game time he is getting. But isn't gidley out of contract at end of the season so would wire really let him go unless they have someone else lined up