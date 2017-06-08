WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Half Backs - what should we do ???

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 1:40 pm
tad rhino






if I read it 50 times I still won't understand it

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 5:30 pm
Charlie Sheen






He's on about Jack Walker going to Warrington, Sutcliffe has another year left at Leeds.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 5:32 pm
Neruda





Charlie Sheen wrote:
He's on about Jack Walker going to Warrington, Sutcliffe has another year left at Leeds.

is Walker out of contract this year then?
hope we can keep hold of him

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 5:38 pm
tad rhino






Charlie Sheen wrote:
He's on about Jack Walker going to Warrington, Sutcliffe has another year left at Leeds.



or cas
