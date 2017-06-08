|
Joined: Thu Jun 04, 2015 8:05 pm
Posts: 238
|
Sutcliffe to wire gotcha ?
|
|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 7:48 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14961
|
suffolk rhinos wrote:
well treat me like a two year old then and indulge me, who's the name
living in suffolk and not getting to many games because of family illness I'm not in the know
Why would I want to treaty you like a two year old? there was no riddle, which you stated. It was a simple statement in reply to post about Patten, and simply perhaps we could take him to compensate for one going to WIre.
|
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 7:56 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 6:57 pm
Posts: 178
|
Gotcha wrote:
Why would I want to treaty you like a two year old? there was no riddle, which you stated. It was a simple statement in reply to post about Patten, and simply perhaps we could take him to compensate for one going to WIre.
so a the risk of going around in circles who is going to wire?? straight answer
|
GREEN BAY WISCONSIN-TITLE TOWN
|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:08 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14961
|
suffolk rhinos wrote:
so a the risk of going around in circles who is going to wire?? straight answer
I didn't actually say we would did I? I started the sentence with maybe
But I do think we will, but will remain quite in the hope Leeds get their @r5e in gear.
|
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:51 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 6:57 pm
Posts: 178
|
Gotcha wrote:
I didn't actually say we would did I? I started the sentence with maybe
But I do think we will, but will remain quite in the hope Leeds get their @r5e in gear.
no you said " maybe we can nick him, TO COMPENSATE FOR THE ONE GOING TO WIRE" pretty straightforward statement
|
GREEN BAY WISCONSIN-TITLE TOWN
|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:54 am
|
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8579
Location: LDZ
|
He's making it up. Don't worry about it
|
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:54 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14961
|
suffolk rhinos wrote:
no you said " maybe we can nick him, TO COMPENSATE FOR THE ONE GOING TO WIRE" pretty straightforward statement
And yet again an example of somebody posting what they think they see, rather than what is in front of their eyes. Why not just quote me, instead of making up a line? there is no stops in the sentence, it is one statement, and does not say GOING at all. The maybe is clearly emphasised, and before the "losing".
|
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 12:33 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 6:57 pm
Posts: 178
|
Gotcha wrote:
Maybe we can nick him to compensate for the one we lose to Warrington.
don't want to get into a drawn out discussion just clarify which player do you think we lose to Warrington, thanks in anticipation
|
GREEN BAY WISCONSIN-TITLE TOWN
|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 12:56 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14961
|
suffolk rhinos wrote:
don't want to get into a drawn out discussion just clarify which player do you think we lose to Warrington, thanks in anticipation
I already said I am not going to say, as I strongly hope Leeds get themselvs in gear, and why my original post did not say going as you said. I don't think they will get themselves in gear, but if you find a player as not gone to Warrington come end of year, you can have a go at me then about it. Which of course I won't give a toss as I will be happy the player is here, but still I can't see it.
|
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 1:38 pm
|
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8579
Location: LDZ
|
|
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, BRK, Dadsylad, DrPepper, ducknumber1, Fat Boy, finglas, Gotcha, HRS Rhino, John boy 13, Joshheff90, leedsbarmyarmy, McGuireofrEngland, Norton123, Priestley, Sal Paradise, sgtwilko, suffolk rhinos, tad rhino, TOMCAT, WF Rhino and 217 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|