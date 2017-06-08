WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Half Backs - what should we do ???

Thu Jun 08, 2017 7:20 am
Joshheff90
Joined: Thu Jun 04, 2015 8:05 pm
Posts: 238
Sutcliffe to wire gotcha ?

Thu Jun 08, 2017 7:48 am
Gotcha
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14960
suffolk rhinos wrote:
well treat me like a two year old then and indulge me, who's the name :wink: living in suffolk and not getting to many games because of family illness I'm not in the know


Why would I want to treaty you like a two year old? there was no riddle, which you stated. It was a simple statement in reply to post about Patten, and simply perhaps we could take him to compensate for one going to WIre.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Thu Jun 08, 2017 7:56 am
suffolk rhinos
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 6:57 pm
Posts: 177
Gotcha wrote:
Why would I want to treaty you like a two year old? there was no riddle, which you stated. It was a simple statement in reply to post about Patten, and simply perhaps we could take him to compensate for one going to WIre.

so a the risk of going around in circles who is going to wire?? straight answer
GREEN BAY WISCONSIN-TITLE TOWN

Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:08 am
Gotcha
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14960
suffolk rhinos wrote:
so a the risk of going around in circles who is going to wire?? straight answer


I didn't actually say we would did I? I started the sentence with maybe :wink: But I do think we will, but will remain quite in the hope Leeds get their @r5e in gear.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:51 am
suffolk rhinos
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 6:57 pm
Posts: 177
Gotcha wrote:
I didn't actually say we would did I? I started the sentence with maybe :wink: But I do think we will, but will remain quite in the hope Leeds get their @r5e in gear.

no you said " maybe we can nick him, TO COMPENSATE FOR THE ONE GOING TO WIRE" pretty straightforward statement
GREEN BAY WISCONSIN-TITLE TOWN

Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:54 am
Bang
Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8578
Location: LDZ
He's making it up. Don't worry about it
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!

Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:54 am
Gotcha
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14960
suffolk rhinos wrote:
no you said " maybe we can nick him, TO COMPENSATE FOR THE ONE GOING TO WIRE" pretty straightforward statement



And yet again an example of somebody posting what they think they see, rather than what is in front of their eyes. Why not just quote me, instead of making up a line? there is no stops in the sentence, it is one statement, and does not say GOING at all. The maybe is clearly emphasised, and before the "losing".
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
