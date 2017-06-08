suffolk rhinos wrote:
no you said " maybe we can nick him, TO COMPENSATE FOR THE ONE GOING TO WIRE" pretty straightforward statement
And yet again an example of somebody posting what they think they see, rather than what is in front of their eyes. Why not just quote me, instead of making up a line? there is no stops in the sentence, it is one statement, and does not say GOING at all. The maybe is clearly emphasised, and before the "losing".
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, BRK, chapylad, Fordy, Frosties., G1, Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, Jimbo_Returns, Jrrhino, OldFart2, rollin thunder, Seth, The Magic Rat, TrinityIHC, WF Rhino, Wilde 3 and 186 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|