Wigg'n wrote: Surprised Dec Patton hasn't been mentioned yet. Probably on his way out of Wire.

Dec patton could be a very good shout and possibly the answer to our half back problem, he's should in quite a few big matches in his career he can possibly step up to be a top class half back in super league I remember him controlling and dictating game to win wire the league leaders last year and I'm sure he put in a decent effort in grand final last year and scored all of wires points ( all 6 of them) . And he's got time on his side so if we we're to go in for him he could be a very decent buy.