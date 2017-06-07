Surprised Dec Patton hasn't been mentioned yet. Probably on his way out of Wire.
I dont know what it is about him but nearly every time i have seen him he has been really really good. I think it just must be when i'm watching because he doesnt seem to get the plaudits he deserves. Brad Dwyer too, he always seems dangerous when i see him but can't even seem to guarantee himself a shirt.
Dec patton could be a very good shout and possibly the answer to our half back problem, he's should in quite a few big matches in his career he can possibly step up to be a top class half back in super league I remember him controlling and dictating game to win wire the league leaders last year and I'm sure he put in a decent effort in grand final last year and scored all of wires points ( all 6 of them) . And he's got time on his side so if we we're to go in for him he could be a very decent buy.
Maybe we can nick him to compensate for the one we lose to Warrington.
