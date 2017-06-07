WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Half Backs - what should we do ???

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:05 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5349
Surprised Dec Patton hasn't been mentioned yet. Probably on his way out of Wire.

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:13 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22507
Wigg'n wrote:
Surprised Dec Patton hasn't been mentioned yet. Probably on his way out of Wire.

I dont know what it is about him but nearly every time i have seen him he has been really really good. I think it just must be when i'm watching because he doesnt seem to get the plaudits he deserves. Brad Dwyer too, he always seems dangerous when i see him but can't even seem to guarantee himself a shirt.
Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:46 pm
rhino65 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 131
By the time Lomax gets it together, he'll be slower than Danny McGuire without the passing ability.

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:09 pm
Jrrhino Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jul 01, 2015 9:54 pm
Posts: 212
Wigg'n wrote:
Surprised Dec Patton hasn't been mentioned yet. Probably on his way out of Wire.


Dec patton could be a very good shout and possibly the answer to our half back problem, he's should in quite a few big matches in his career he can possibly step up to be a top class half back in super league I remember him controlling and dictating game to win wire the league leaders last year and I'm sure he put in a decent effort in grand final last year and scored all of wires points ( all 6 of them) . And he's got time on his side so if we we're to go in for him he could be a very decent buy.

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:13 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14956
SmokeyTA wrote:
I dont know what it is about him but nearly every time i have seen him he has been really really good. I think it just must be when i'm watching because he doesnt seem to get the plaudits he deserves. Brad Dwyer too, he always seems dangerous when i see him but can't even seem to guarantee himself a shirt.


Maybe we can nick him to compensate for the one we lose to Warrington.
Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:22 pm
suffolk rhinos User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 6:57 pm
Posts: 174
Gotcha wrote:
Maybe we can nick him to compensate for the one we lose to Warrington.

not like you to talk in riddles :D
Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:35 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14956
suffolk rhinos wrote:
not like you to talk in riddles :D


I would have thought only a two year old would find that a riddle.
Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:43 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8568
Location: Leeds
Cory Aston? ;)
