Wigg'n wrote: Surprised Dec Patton hasn't been mentioned yet. Probably on his way out of Wire.

I dont know what it is about him but nearly every time i have seen him he has been really really good. I think it just must be when i'm watching because he doesnt seem to get the plaudits he deserves. Brad Dwyer too, he always seems dangerous when i see him but can't even seem to guarantee himself a shirt.