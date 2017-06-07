Wigg'n wrote:
Surprised Dec Patton hasn't been mentioned yet. Probably on his way out of Wire.
I dont know what it is about him but nearly every time i have seen him he has been really really good. I think it just must be when i'm watching because he doesnt seem to get the plaudits he deserves. Brad Dwyer too, he always seems dangerous when i see him but can't even seem to guarantee himself a shirt.
