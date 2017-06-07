WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 4:25 pm
TheSnowmonkey User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 28, 2017 4:36 pm
Posts: 50
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
There's a couple like that at Newcastle, they gave like four kids debuts in the halves last year and obviously all aren't going to make it there. The other two were Jack Cogger and Dylan Pythian



If your going down the route of recruiting from league 1 then would rather bring back Joe Sanderson who has been doing well at Hunslet, always felt it shame we let him go. My first preference would be to get a quality half...pay what it takes...but part of their contract would to be to aid the next generation..Tom Schofield in academy has been impressing of late.

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 4:30 pm
Seth Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1652
Location: Meltham
:lol:

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 4:44 pm
craigizzard Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3747
Feeney is the worst starting halfback in the NRL. Phythian is a fullback and is out injured for 12 months. Don't know anything about Cogger but if he can't get a gig at Newcastle he can't be any good, the Knights would be mid-table in Super League. Lamb will probably be a good player but will stay there.

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 5:19 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 958
craigizzard wrote:
Feeney is the worst starting halfback in the NRL. Phythian is a fullback and is out injured for 12 months. Don't know anything about Cogger but if he can't get a gig at Newcastle he can't be any good, the Knights would be mid-table in Super League. Lamb will probably be a good player but will stay there.


Like I said, not seen much of Feeney, Pythian was good when I saw him last year, I don't think he played in the halves but I remember the commentator saying he had played there. Cogger was decent. I agree Lamb is the best of that group.

If I was signing a half from the Knights, I'd look at Hodkinson, gets a lot of the same stick Widdop previously has got, but also imo can do everything we are missing. Dont know how viable it is in terms of contract and willingness to come over though.

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 5:53 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22505
craigizzard wrote:
Feeney is the worst starting halfback in the NRL. Phythian is a fullback and is out injured for 12 months. Don't know anything about Cogger but if he can't get a gig at Newcastle he can't be any good, the Knights would be mid-table in Super League. Lamb will probably be a good player but will stay there.

Even if that were true, i dont think there are more than maybe 3 SL players who would be starting half-backs in the NRL at most.

The worst starting half back in the NRL playing in the NRL, is like the shortest player in the NBA at a dwarf convention.
