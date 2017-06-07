craigizzard wrote: Feeney is the worst starting halfback in the NRL. Phythian is a fullback and is out injured for 12 months. Don't know anything about Cogger but if he can't get a gig at Newcastle he can't be any good, the Knights would be mid-table in Super League. Lamb will probably be a good player but will stay there.

Like I said, not seen much of Feeney, Pythian was good when I saw him last year, I don't think he played in the halves but I remember the commentator saying he had played there. Cogger was decent. I agree Lamb is the best of that group.If I was signing a half from the Knights, I'd look at Hodkinson, gets a lot of the same stick Widdop previously has got, but also imo can do everything we are missing. Dont know how viable it is in terms of contract and willingness to come over though.