Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:28 am
tad rhino User avatar
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20020
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
Bullseye wrote:
Remember you got Peacock at the end of his Bradford deal. No transfer fee. When was the last sizeable transfer fee that Leeds paid? Iestyn?


ellis?

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:31 am
krisleeds User avatar
Joined: Thu Apr 21, 2011 9:09 am
Posts: 360
tad rhino wrote:
ellis?


Moon probably.

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:53 am
Bullseye User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26734
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
http://www.independent.co.uk/sport/gene ... 26492.html

Probably this. I expect Ellis cost more than Moon.

That was 13 years ago. Would Hetherington really splash the cash with Headingley needing all that money spending on it?
Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 9:04 am
Clearwing User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5926
Bullseye wrote:
http://www.independent.co.uk/sport/general/rugby-league/six-figure-sum-helps-leeds-end-ellis-saga-26492.html

Probably this. I expect Ellis cost more than Moon.

That was 13 years ago. Would Hetherington really splash the cash with Headingley needing all that money spending on it?


Not sure. His interest in Sam Burgess appeared genuine though to be honest I think it'd need to be a truly exceptional signing for him to splash cash in a big way. I don't see anyone of the required calibre on the radar tbh.
Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 10:10 am
Bang User avatar
Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8577
Location: LDZ
If we were to spend some decent money on a SL player who would you like it to be?

Luke Gale?
Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:09 am
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22504
I don't think Gale is good enough to bust the bank for. He will also turn 30 next year.

Personally the only SL player is pay a big transfer fee for is George Williams.
Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:24 am
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22504
With Ponga going to Newcastle perhaps feeney is looking for a new club?
Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 12:36 pm
Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 955
SmokeyTA wrote:
With Ponga going to Newcastle perhaps feeney is looking for a new club?


Don't think I've seen Feeney play in the halves, saw him at Fullback last year, is he any good? Brock Lamb looks a quality half coming through at Newcastle. They have a lot of good youngsters, just too many all at once and too many squad fillers

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 12:47 pm
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22504
I think he came through as a half but got his first games at FB and centre to get gametime. I think he has played a few there now and whilst i don't think he is going to get international honours he looks to me like he can be at the very least a good SL standard player for the next decade.
Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 1:17 pm
Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 955
There's a couple like that at Newcastle, they gave like four kids debuts in the halves last year and obviously all aren't going to make it there. The other two were Jack Cogger and Dylan Pythian
