Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:43 am
Bang
I don't think he played a single minute in Oz.

May be wrong though
Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:53 am
Turner might have played in the 9's can't say I've seen him in first grade.

Mortimer is a decent interchange 9, can't say I've seen him in the halves for a long time.

I can't really think of any who might be available who fit our needs.

I really rate Cameron Cullen who is at Manly, but he's more of a runner who would play the role similar to what Moon is currently doing for us.

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:57 am
I think I read on another forum that to sign Jordan Turner to a 3 and half year deal they offered him a pretty handsome wage. Whilst he's a decent player and can play a few positions, he ain't big money worthy.

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:03 am
Clearwing
Seem to remember I was never convinced by him when his side was under pressure. Irrelevant now in any case.
Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:06 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
I think I read on another forum that to sign Jordan Turner to a 3 and half year deal they offered him a pretty handsome wage. Whilst he's a decent player and can play a few positions, he ain't big money worthy.


Definately well avoided then, considering no coach seems to have ever been able to work out his best position.

Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:27 pm
Mamo's return to fitness seems to me what's galvanised the Giants & saved Stones' skin.
Re: Half Backs - what should we do ???

Wed Jun 07, 2017 12:44 am
BrisbaneRhino
There really aren't many outstanding halfbacks in the NRL full stop. Any really good ones have no shortage of bidders in the NRL, and would be on way more than SL could afford. Widdopp may have been talking to Leeds, but his form this year would mean he'd be way out of our league now.

If you're going to the NRL you'll most likely get a plodder or someone with massive gaps in their game. If we were to go there I'd be tempted to go for someone like Tyrone Roberts (if he's available). He's got speed and a kicking game, if not the best playmaker. Alternatively I'd go completely the other way and look at someone like Hodkinson who is an organiser and not much else. Mind you, I'ver heard it said that his knees are gone.

The pickings are slim, and it also depends on who they're partnered with. Hodkinson could work with Moon but not Lilley, Roberts with Lilley but not Moon.

The risk is not just on missing out but on signing the wrong player who we're then stuck with for 3 years or more.
