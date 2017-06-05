There really aren't many outstanding halfbacks in the NRL full stop. Any really good ones have no shortage of bidders in the NRL, and would be on way more than SL could afford. Widdopp may have been talking to Leeds, but his form this year would mean he'd be way out of our league now.



If you're going to the NRL you'll most likely get a plodder or someone with massive gaps in their game. If we were to go there I'd be tempted to go for someone like Tyrone Roberts (if he's available). He's got speed and a kicking game, if not the best playmaker. Alternatively I'd go completely the other way and look at someone like Hodkinson who is an organiser and not much else. Mind you, I'ver heard it said that his knees are gone.



The pickings are slim, and it also depends on who they're partnered with. Hodkinson could work with Moon but not Lilley, Roberts with Lilley but not Moon.



The risk is not just on missing out but on signing the wrong player who we're then stuck with for 3 years or more.