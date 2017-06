Turner might have played in the 9's can't say I've seen him in first grade.



Mortimer is a decent interchange 9, can't say I've seen him in the halves for a long time.



I can't really think of any who might be available who fit our needs.



I really rate Cameron Cullen who is at Manly, but he's more of a runner who would play the role similar to what Moon is currently doing for us.