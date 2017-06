You are probably right, there again in the twilight of his career he may pick up some easy money at warrington. Ps As a special favour could you please sell us George Williams, thanks in anticipation

[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]

Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.

Rudge: Where? India?

Fletcher: No, Bradford.