Another complication is that you have another half-back on your books in Cory Aston, albeit on a season-long loan at ours (Fev). Frankly, he tries hard but at this stage of his career isn't really good enough to be the starting half-back for a top 4 Championship team. He's on a 2-year deal with Leeds but unless he takes a step forward soon I suspect Fev will be looking for someone better next season especially if we get the top 4 windfall again. Can see him ending up back with his dad at Sheffield.