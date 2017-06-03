|
3rd game in 8 days is always going to be low quality rugby league. I don't know why the RFL persist with these double rounds, and that includes over Easter.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 12:06 am
rollin thunder wrote:
Wakey' a real 4 pointer. McDermott pig headedness arrogance and damn right stubenness as cost us too many regular round games and is regular round record is not good, really think regardless of what happens this year we need a fresh approach and fresh ideas next year.
If we can pick up the win over Wakey it would really put us in a strong position for a finishing top 4 spot. Think most of us expected Wigan to eventually come good and get in the 4 but they just haven't got the bodies back and I don't think they're going to make it now and that changes the playoff complexion massively if so.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:49 am
PrinterThe wrote:
Agree with this Printer
I think that most people and probably the Wigan club too believe that they would get the wins to enable them to finish in the top 4 and that they would then fancy their chances of winning the GF. They possibly still could, although it will be tough.
If Wigan do not make the top 4 then IMO the comp will be blown wide open and that all 4 of the sides will genuinely fancy their chances this year with not having to play such a battle hardened side like a full strength Wigan either in the semi's or in the final.
Sides like the Tigers,Hull FC and Salford although relatively inexperienced in the GF play off's could finally put a long overdue new name on the trophy.
If the Rhinos make the 4 then could their experience of being there and knowing what it takes to deliver the wins make them strong challengers and maybe even see them lifting the trophy for an 8th time?
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:51 am
I have to ask, when people post about top four, you are talking about regular season? We do realise that is not the final table? Can't see Leeds winning more than a couple of games in middle eights, so it would need a good six to eight point cushion going into that stage.
I agree however, that should certain teams miss out, it does blow the competition open. But still expect both Saints and Wigan to be there.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:06 am
Gotcha wrote:
Sill do-able for Saints and wigan though I think it a long shot now that both will make top 4.
I'm guessing you meant you can only see Leeds winning a couple of games in the super 8s rather than the middles? If so, I think we're bit better than that. A 6 or 8 point cushion would still be nice, mind. Though if we need that much insurance it'll mean we're too poor to worry anyone in the playoffs.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:10 am
Gotcha wrote:
have a gander at the Wigan board, they don't seem to think so, are you always so negative, every team is struggling with the amount of games and Saints got lucky getting a week off, the consistent thing about the league is its inconsistancy, i think we will make the top four and finish 2nd or 3rd, was it you or Sal who confidently stated the wire had a much better squad than us and would finish above us??
Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:21 am
Clearwing wrote:
Yeah super eight if that's what we call them, you are correct. I actually thought there were seven matches left from now not six, so over estimated that. Still, that's 12 points of regular season, and I just can't see us picking up more than six, probably four. But it is the eights that worries me more, that is where IMO our true level will be shown. Although, if people are right there will be nothing for positions five to eight to play for, which makes it a null point, and in that case would accept the view.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:33 am
Gotcha wrote:
Yeah super eight if that's what we call them, you are correct. I actually thought there were seven matches left from now not six, so over estimated that. Still, that's 12 points of regular season, and I just can't see us picking up more than six, probably four. But it is the eights that worries me more, that is where IMO our true level will be shown. Although, if people are right there will be nothing for positions five to eight to play for, which makes it a null point, and in that case would accept the view.
And just to add here, I think the above purely on what I said earlier on this thread, that a win is simply not just a win. I think the last week will have a damaging effect on this Leeds team due to how they were flogged over the three games, and can't see them recovering. When your top two players play so many minutes in that period of games, you are simply looking over your shoulder for that defining injury.
