rollin thunder wrote: Wakey' a real 4 pointer. McDermott pig headedness arrogance and damn right stubenness as cost us too many regular round games and is regular round record is not good, really think regardless of what happens this year we need a fresh approach and fresh ideas next year.

If we can pick up the win over Wakey it would really put us in a strong position for a finishing top 4 spot. Think most of us expected Wigan to eventually come good and get in the 4 but they just haven't got the bodies back and I don't think they're going to make it now and that changes the playoff complexion massively if so.