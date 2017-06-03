WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 17 | Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Centurions

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 7:59 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
tad rhino wrote:
not last night gotcha. leighs 4th game in 12 games. leeds 3rd, and as well documented the players were needlessly flogged on Monday. both teams were shattered, it was a filthy night and child was reffing.
it was never going to be good. last night 2 points was all that mattered.


Well said.

I'm confident we will see a much better performance next saturday at Wakey with a good 8 day turnaround.
Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 8:24 am
Clearwing User avatar
tigertot wrote:
I do wonder whether the coaches agreed beforehand to a low level work out. Cas seem to have accepted they are likely to lose to Saints tomorrow.


Think it likely. I also suspect McDermott's aversion to resting players could be pig-headedness over the ridiculous fixture list.
Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:04 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Biff Tannen wrote:
Well said.

I'm confident we will see a much better performance next saturday at Wakey with a good 8 day turnaround.


It is difficult to imagine a worse performance than last night tbh
Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 10:03 am
Wakey' a real 4 pointer. McDermott pig headedness arrogance and damn right stubenness as cost us too many regular round games and is regular round record is not good, really think regardless of what happens this year we need a fresh approach and fresh ideas next year.
Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 10:13 am
Had this been something factored in years and years ago we could have perhaps found a much better solution. For example. there is already a weekend in the season where all but 2 sides arent playing. The Challenge cup final weekend, Which is a bank holiday. Do a 2nd Magic Weekend 'The London Festival of RL'. 1 game on the Friday night, Challenge Cup final on the Saturday, 4 games at Wembley on the Sunday or some variation thereof.

We could have also simply played on different days, There is no reason we can only play Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holiday mondays or that clubs have to play on the same day. Sky have had very little content recently, especially during the week. We could have fit that round in by going Wednesday to Wednesday to Sunday playing 1 game a day and selling those entire rounds to Sky so having 12 consecutive SL games live of TV. That would have meant a minimum of 4 days between games, largely 5 if not 6 which is pretty much standard, and it would have finished this sunday putting us back to a standard week.

The problem once again is a lack of planning, a lack of forethought and a lack of joined up thinking from the RFL.
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 10:45 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
rollin thunder wrote:
Waists a real 4 pointer. McDermott pig headedness arrogance and damn right stubenness as cost us too many regular round games and is regular round record is not good, really think regardless of what happens this year we need a fresh approach and fresh ideas next year.


I would still like to see changes made but it wont be happening for next season imo. Looks highly likely we will get a top 4 place at this stage and we have every chance in CC still so no way GH will pull the trigger when he let things roll through 18 months of poop. Unless he sorted something out when he issued the final warning after the Cas game, but i doubt it.
Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 10:48 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Sal Paradise wrote:
It is difficult to imagine a worse performance than last night tbh


Some of the stuff we have served up since 2015 i'm certain you could :D
Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 11:13 am
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
PrinterThe wrote:

I've said before the problems with trying to fit in more international rugby into our calendar but too many didn't want to hear it, imagine if we tried fitting in 3/4 internationals mid season.

Im sure those people politely and patiently explained to you why these fixtures had nothing to with fact we played mid-season international fixtures.
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
