Had this been something factored in years and years ago we could have perhaps found a much better solution. For example. there is already a weekend in the season where all but 2 sides arent playing. The Challenge cup final weekend, Which is a bank holiday. Do a 2nd Magic Weekend 'The London Festival of RL'. 1 game on the Friday night, Challenge Cup final on the Saturday, 4 games at Wembley on the Sunday or some variation thereof.



We could have also simply played on different days, There is no reason we can only play Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holiday mondays or that clubs have to play on the same day. Sky have had very little content recently, especially during the week. We could have fit that round in by going Wednesday to Wednesday to Sunday playing 1 game a day and selling those entire rounds to Sky so having 12 consecutive SL games live of TV. That would have meant a minimum of 4 days between games, largely 5 if not 6 which is pretty much standard, and it would have finished this sunday putting us back to a standard week.



The problem once again is a lack of planning, a lack of forethought and a lack of joined up thinking from the RFL.