Re: RD 17 | Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Centurions

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 10:19 pm
PrinterThe
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 273
malcadele wrote:
Garbage from start to finish and of course dear Mr Child a.k.a the incompetent one,did not help.
The clowns who allegedly manage our game should take some of the blame for the overplaying
last week,this was apparently done to facilitate an England camp that never happened?
The decision to allow Hudds and Saints to postpone beggars belief!


Shocking call that to postpone the Hudds vs Saints game, really puts their opponents this weekend at a real disadvantage. Hudds have Warrington at home, looking at the league table that could be end up being the result that has Wire playing in the middle 8's if Hudds win.

Cas vs Saints should've been lined up to be a cracker with Saints new coach against the league leaders, but Cas are resting a lot of their big guns for it now.

I've said before the problems with trying to fit in more international rugby into our calendar but too many didn't want to hear it, imagine if we tried fitting in 3/4 internationals mid season.

Re: RD 17 | Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Centurions

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 10:26 pm
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5165
Location: Hill Valley
PrinterThe wrote:
Beat me to it :)


I will get a lecture next for not being able to make the game :wink:
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: RD 17 | Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Centurions

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 10:36 pm
ducknumber1
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 15, 2011 7:13 pm
Posts: 203
chapylad wrote:
Like I have said before the weekend games when the friendly against Samoa was played should not have been cancelled.
They continue to play in the NRL when SOO is played so why not here?
Yes some teams will complain but it has got to better than this crap and player welfare must be taken in to account.


They weren't postponed, Leeds played Catalans the very same day.

This double weekend was to make up for the aborted England camp preseason.

Re: RD 17 | Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Centurions

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 11:28 pm
Norton123

Joined: Wed May 10, 2017 9:21 pm
Posts: 3
Can anyone tell me where the ticket refund desk is?
Should be prosecuted under the Trade Descriptions Act for calling it Superleague.
