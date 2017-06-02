malcadele wrote: Garbage from start to finish and of course dear Mr Child a.k.a the incompetent one,did not help.

The clowns who allegedly manage our game should take some of the blame for the overplaying

last week,this was apparently done to facilitate an England camp that never happened?

The decision to allow Hudds and Saints to postpone beggars belief!

Shocking call that to postpone the Hudds vs Saints game, really puts their opponents this weekend at a real disadvantage. Hudds have Warrington at home, looking at the league table that could be end up being the result that has Wire playing in the middle 8's if Hudds win.Cas vs Saints should've been lined up to be a cracker with Saints new coach against the league leaders, but Cas are resting a lot of their big guns for it now.I've said before the problems with trying to fit in more international rugby into our calendar but too many didn't want to hear it, imagine if we tried fitting in 3/4 internationals mid season.