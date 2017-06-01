WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 17 | Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Centurions

Re: RD 17 | Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Centurions

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 7:39 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member
Big Jim Slade wrote:
Anyone know why the match isn't pin TV despite being the only game on on Friday?


There's only 1 Sky game this weekend. I think it's something to do with the fact that they showed more than 2 games in Round 11 (which was the round where the 4 teams who joined the CC a round early played on the weekend on the World Club Challenge) - so they have to have a round where they can't show 2 games to compensate.

Re: RD 17 | Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Centurions

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 10:00 am
Gold RLFANS Member
Budgiezilla wrote:
Bless....

p.s. It's called the championship these days luv, and when did you ever see us play in that, and 'beating players' up etc. ? WHAT A SILLY COMMENT


Don't "luv" me - your sexual orientation is none of my concern :D

I went to a game with you are Bradford that quite frankly was nothing more than a free for all.

You tube is a great thing you can watch virtually every Leigh game on there - perhaps you need to revisit a few games?

The culture in that club especially when Rowley was there was particularly grim
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: RD 17 | Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Centurions

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 10:33 am
If we have any top 4 ambitions we need to beat leigh. Whilst it's a huge test to be playing them again so early while everyone else had a longer rest, it should work out in our favour. Leigh will be as tired as us, we have a bigger squad with more experience and it gives us extra rest before we play against a flying Wakefield.

8 wins and we will have a top 4 place imo but this is likely to be our last game against a side not in the top 8. So this, Wakefield and Hull should be the targets along with one out of Wigan, Saints, Salford and Cas would leave us in a good position going into the 8s, especially if we have taken points from the two closest sides in the table. Behind them there are Wigan and saints sides who have a fair bit to make up on us but look well capable of going on a run (saints look to have started, Wigan have plenty to come back) a slip up this week like last and suddenly we are not only playing catch up with those around us but looking over our shoulder at Wigan and Saints.
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: RD 17 | Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Centurions

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 12:48 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
Don't "luv" me - your sexual orientation is none of my concern :D

I went to a game with you are Bradford that quite frankly was nothing more than a free for all.

You tube is a great thing you can watch virtually every Leigh game on there - perhaps you need to revisit a few games?

The culture in that club especially when Rowley was there was particularly grim


Keep up Salty Parody.........All the thuggery is at the Wolfpack now. :)
Image Image Image
