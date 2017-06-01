If we have any top 4 ambitions we need to beat leigh. Whilst it's a huge test to be playing them again so early while everyone else had a longer rest, it should work out in our favour. Leigh will be as tired as us, we have a bigger squad with more experience and it gives us extra rest before we play against a flying Wakefield.



8 wins and we will have a top 4 place imo but this is likely to be our last game against a side not in the top 8. So this, Wakefield and Hull should be the targets along with one out of Wigan, Saints, Salford and Cas would leave us in a good position going into the 8s, especially if we have taken points from the two closest sides in the table. Behind them there are Wigan and saints sides who have a fair bit to make up on us but look well capable of going on a run (saints look to have started, Wigan have plenty to come back) a slip up this week like last and suddenly we are not only playing catch up with those around us but looking over our shoulder at Wigan and Saints.