Re: Coach Killers

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 6:44 am
Crackerjack
Joined: Tue Oct 29, 2002 6:30 pm
Posts: 4809
Thats a bit harsh!!

We just borrow em a while and then send em back!! :wink:
"[color=#800000]Huddersfield[/color] -[color=#FF8000]The Birthplace of Rugby League[/color]"
[color=#FF8000]They couldnt beat us[/color] -[color=#800000]so they joined[/color] !

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:28 pm
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12772
Location: Huddersfield
tony smith sacked in the morning?
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:27 pm
jools
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7551
Well looks like he dodged it.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:22 pm
raceman
Joined: Wed Jul 02, 2003 9:58 pm
Posts: 697
Location: Huddersfield
brearley84 wrote:
tony smith sacked in the morning?

They cannot afford to sack him!! He's got another few years on his contract left, about 3 I believe.
This will be our year......................................................Hopefully!
But maybe not with child running amock.
