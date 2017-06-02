WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 17

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 12:11 pm
deanos rhinos User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Jul 03, 2003 12:30 pm
Posts: 437
Location: Leeds
LEE 16
HFC 8
STH 10
HUD 8
SAL 12
CAT 6

Cheers
Deanos Rhinos

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 17

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 12:22 pm
John boy 13 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2012 8:41 pm
Posts: 168
LEE 14
HFC 8
STH 4
HUD 6
SAL 8
WID 10
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 17

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 12:44 pm
FoxyRhino User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 2906
Location: Leeds
LEE 24
HFC 8
STH 10
DRAW
WAK 6
Wid 12

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 17

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 1:33 pm
steve slippery morris User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sun Aug 27, 2006 4:43 pm
Posts: 542
LEE 18
WIG 4
CAS 8
WAR 4
SAL 16
WID 8

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 17

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 5:00 pm
The Biffs Back User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4049
The Biffs Back wrote:
LEE 20
HFC 2
CAS 7
HUD 4
SAL 8
WID 8


Hi Foxy, I would like to change my prediction to
STH 10

cheers
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 17

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 6:04 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3325
LEE 32

Will add rest tomorrow, thanks.
loiner81 wrote:
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 17

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 6:14 pm
Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2015 11:22 am
Posts: 59
Lee 30
HFC 20
STH 16
Hud 6
Sal 20
Wid 10

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 17

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 6:49 pm
ducknumber1 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Thu Sep 15, 2011 7:13 pm
Posts: 203
LEE 18
HFC 2
STH 4
HUD 2
SAL 12
WID 2

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 17

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 1:36 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3325
HFC 7
STH 16
HUD 8
SAL 14
WID 10

Cheers.
loiner81 wrote:
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 17

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:44 pm
FoxyRhino User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 2906
Location: Leeds
Xykojen wrote:
LEE 24
HFC 10
CAS 16
HUD 14
SAL 8
WID 10


Amended prediction sent to me by PM

Old: CAS 16
New: STH 10
