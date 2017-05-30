|
Next weekend could be a decisive turning point in the evolution of the Championship. Toulouse are away at Batley while London are at home to Halifax. Hull KR will be away at Featherstone.
If those games go according to form then Toulouse, London and Hull KR will win, and this means that Toulouse and London will establish a clear two competition points lead over Featherstone.
The following weekend Toulouse are at home to Rochdale and London to Dewsbury, while a resurgent Bradford host Featherstone. Again Toulouse and London should win, confirming their two point lead over Featherstone. However if Bradford spring a mild upset over Featherstone, then the Toulouse and London lead goes to four points. with only six round remaining.
All of this augurs well for our two glamour expansion clubs, Toulouse and London, making the middle 8s in good ranking. If so the middle 8s are going to be exciting.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
Wed May 31, 2017 3:50 am
WIZEB
Silver RLFANS Member
And if the sun doesn't come out tomorrow we could get some rain.
Wed May 31, 2017 7:37 am
The point of this post is ? (if the league goes to form KR are the only side with a slight chance of getting into super league) Sad to say Toulouse, London & Fev arenot good enough.
Wed May 31, 2017 7:52 pm
I am just wondering if Toulouse or London might strengthen their teams with an Antipodean or PNG player or two before the Middle 8s begin.
Who is available? Chris Sandow, is not playing for the remainder of this season (Toulouse are without five eighth Johnathan Ford for 3 months). There are also some great PNG players around, esp at the PNG Hunters.
Wed May 31, 2017 8:17 pm
But they could strengthen before the deadline, both have wealthy backers
Also London put up a good showing last season in the 8s v a couple of superleague teams, even beating one of them!
I keep seeing kr fans posting on twitter etc that because they beat leigh (hampered by injuries) away in the cup and put up a big peformance v Salford that they are worthy, so that would make Swinton too then seeing they beat Huddersfield away in the cup
Come middle 8s teams need to pray they don't have injuries as that will be a massive decider I reckon
Although it could be a pointless series if the league is expanded to 14!
Wed May 31, 2017 10:36 pm
Thu Jun 01, 2017 6:48 am
Jean in your thinking have you factored in the Toulouse v London game 2 weeks later or are you gong to issue both teams 2 points each, the London v Fev the week after that and finally HKR v London the week after that another 4 pointer. I think you are being somewhat premature in your predictions
|
Thu Jun 01, 2017 6:56 am
You have a point, though Toulouse vs London will be the game that distinguishes 2nd from 3rd. I think London will beat Featherstone at London. HKR vs London will be interesting.
Fri Jun 02, 2017 2:37 pm
So they should finish 2nd and 3rd, budgets and a full time operation already gives them an advantage over any team.
It's terrible that a pit village can be mentioned in the same breath as glamorous Toulouse.
