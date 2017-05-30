WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will Toulouse and London pull away from the pack?

Post Tue May 30, 2017 6:25 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4339
Location: Carcassonne, France
Next weekend could be a decisive turning point in the evolution of the Championship. Toulouse are away at Batley while London are at home to Halifax. Hull KR will be away at Featherstone.

If those games go according to form then Toulouse, London and Hull KR will win, and this means that Toulouse and London will establish a clear two competition points lead over Featherstone.

The following weekend Toulouse are at home to Rochdale and London to Dewsbury, while a resurgent Bradford host Featherstone. Again Toulouse and London should win, confirming their two point lead over Featherstone. However if Bradford spring a mild upset over Featherstone, then the Toulouse and London lead goes to four points. with only six round remaining.

All of this augurs well for our two glamour expansion clubs, Toulouse and London, making the middle 8s in good ranking. If so the middle 8s are going to be exciting.
Post Wed May 31, 2017 3:50 am
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9555
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
And if the sun doesn't come out tomorrow we could get some rain. :thumb:

Post Wed May 31, 2017 7:37 am
Beverley red Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 27, 2007 6:56 pm
Posts: 2155
The point of this post is ? (if the league goes to form KR are the only side with a slight chance of getting into super league) Sad to say Toulouse, London & Fev arenot good enough.
Last edited by Beverley red on Wed May 31, 2017 9:04 am, edited 1 time in total.

Post Wed May 31, 2017 7:52 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4339
Location: Carcassonne, France
I am just wondering if Toulouse or London might strengthen their teams with an Antipodean or PNG player or two before the Middle 8s begin.

Who is available? Chris Sandow, is not playing for the remainder of this season (Toulouse are without five eighth Johnathan Ford for 3 months). There are also some great PNG players around, esp at the PNG Hunters.
Post Wed May 31, 2017 8:17 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10249
But they could strengthen before the deadline, both have wealthy backers

Also London put up a good showing last season in the 8s v a couple of superleague teams, even beating one of them!

I keep seeing kr fans posting on twitter etc that because they beat leigh (hampered by injuries) away in the cup and put up a big peformance v Salford that they are worthy, so that would make Swinton too then seeing they beat Huddersfield away in the cup


Come middle 8s teams need to pray they don't have injuries as that will be a massive decider I reckon

Although it could be a pointless series if the league is expanded to 14!

Post Wed May 31, 2017 10:36 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5927
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
No they won't.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 6:48 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5209
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Jean in your thinking have you factored in the Toulouse v London game 2 weeks later or are you gong to issue both teams 2 points each, the London v Fev the week after that and finally HKR v London the week after that another 4 pointer. I think you are being somewhat premature in your predictions
Mac out!

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 6:56 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4339
Location: Carcassonne, France
You have a point, though Toulouse vs London will be the game that distinguishes 2nd from 3rd. I think London will beat Featherstone at London. HKR vs London will be interesting.
Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 2:37 pm
Chris.Taylor Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Sep 08, 2006 6:38 pm
Posts: 1100
So they should finish 2nd and 3rd, budgets and a full time operation already gives them an advantage over any team.

It's terrible that a pit village can be mentioned in the same breath as glamorous Toulouse.

Quick Reply

Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




