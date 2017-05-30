Next weekend could be a decisive turning point in the evolution of the Championship. Toulouse are away at Batley while London are at home to Halifax. Hull KR will be away at Featherstone.



If those games go according to form then Toulouse, London and Hull KR will win, and this means that Toulouse and London will establish a clear two competition points lead over Featherstone.



The following weekend Toulouse are at home to Rochdale and London to Dewsbury, while a resurgent Bradford host Featherstone. Again Toulouse and London should win, confirming their two point lead over Featherstone. However if Bradford spring a mild upset over Featherstone, then the Toulouse and London lead goes to four points. with only six round remaining.



All of this augurs well for our two glamour expansion clubs, Toulouse and London, making the middle 8s in good ranking. If so the middle 8s are going to be exciting.