atomic wrote:
I agree,think DB will be happy with the 51%. I just find it amusing sometimes when people talk on millionaires as if they just walk up to a speed bank and withdraw a £1m and invest into something without some form of back-up.
You invest your million in an asset and then you borrow on that asset to continue your venture.You never effectively use your own money.
Key Financials
Cash
£16.2k
32.35%
Net Worth
£-947.1k
104.84%
Total Current Assets
£111.4k
10.85%
Total Current Liabilities
£560.5k
27.76%
your owner does have a mortgage on sporting club leigh long list of directors . by the way this is public information . when i get in work tomorrow i will see if i can expand on this one more thing gubrats accounting and asset management are not related but it could help each other
