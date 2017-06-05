WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Signing

Re: New Signing

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:15 pm
oh yes oh yes

Joined: Thu Jun 01, 2017 4:18 pm
Posts: 52
Location: the red sky
GUBRATS wrote:
What difference does that make ?

What's up , have you bitten off more than you can chew ?

Simple question , his initial shares , or the subsequent ones ?

Don't go running off now , what little ( if any ) credibility you might still have would evaporate very quickly
the credibility lies with you mate not me , you have told me half the story .

was there a dodgy deal done between the previous owner . you see i work for a accountancy company. we are a investogory outfit and i put a marker on our owner and yours in my dinner hour and it didn't add up
chemical warfare

Re: New Signing

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:21 pm
GUBRATS
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1517
oh yes oh yes wrote:
the credibility lies with you mate not me , you have told me half the story .

was there a dodgy deal done between the previous owner . you see i work for a accountancy company. we are a investogory outfit and i put a marker on our owner and yours in my dinner hour and it didn't add up


You work for an accountancy firm ? Seriously ? , glad you're not mine then

So you have partly answered the question , it took an hour but we now seem to be getting somewhere

So , not his initial shareholding , but subsequent purchases ? Is that correct ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: New Signing

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:30 pm
oh yes oh yes

Joined: Thu Jun 01, 2017 4:18 pm
Posts: 52
Location: the red sky
GUBRATS wrote:
You work for an accountancy firm ? Seriously ? , glad you're not mine then

So you have partly answered the question , it took an hour but we now seem to be getting somewhere

So , not his initial shareholding , but subsequent purchases ? Is that correct ?


YES . your owners accounts don't add up or show the amount or payee and that confuses me a little . that's the reason for tracking . putting it simple how much did he pay and to whome. i found the previous board members of super league leigh and the shares are spread about a little . if you have any info that would help me , i would gladly give you my contact number or. could contact you
chemical warfare

Re: New Signing

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:34 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3433
oh yes oh yes wrote:
the credibility lies with you mate not me , you have told me half the story .

was there a dodgy deal done between the previous owner . you see i work for a accountancy company. we are a investogory outfit and i put a marker on our owner and yours in my dinner hour and it didn't add up


You actually get a dinner hour in the 21st Century..I'm in the wrong job.
Image

Re: New Signing

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:36 pm
oh yes oh yes

Joined: Thu Jun 01, 2017 4:18 pm
Posts: 52
Location: the red sky
atomic wrote:
You actually get a dinner hour in the 21st Century..I'm in the wrong job.

i work for the government i get flexi time oh yes oh yes
chemical warfare

Re: New Signing

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:40 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3433
No wonder we have to vote again on Thursday.
Image

Re: New Signing

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:43 pm
THECherry&Whites
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2524
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
oh yes oh yes wrote:
i work for the government i get flexi time oh yes oh yes

I thought you worked for "a" accountancy company. :-)
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: New Signing

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:43 pm
GUBRATS
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1517
oh yes oh yes wrote:
YES . your owners accounts don't add up or show the amount or payee and that confuses me a little . that's the reason for tracking . putting it simple how much did he pay and to whome. i found the previous board members of super league leigh and the shares are spread about a little . if you have any info that would help me , i would gladly give you my contact number or. could contact you


Super League Leigh ? , nope , never heard of it

I would suggest the amount he paid is his and their business , certainly not yours

So you've looked at his personal accounts ? , is that legal ?

If as you suggest you are an accountant , then you know how shares in a company can be acquired , either bought or allocated against investment , you also know it would be highly unlikely for somebody to borrow against a loss making company that hasn't any tangible assets ( ie , a RL club )

So you are suggesting he borrowed money to buy shares in Sporting Club Leigh ( that was the ownership company for Leigh Centurions from 2002 ) , shares that are essentially worthless , and are nothing more than a commitment to burn money ?

Is that it ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: New Signing

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:48 pm
DemonUK
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16218
Location: Warrington
Has anyone forwarded this thread to our owner yet. Certain things posted might interest him and his legal team. Mods don't ban him yet, Lets just wait for him/her to pull the lever.
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!
