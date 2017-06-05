oh yes oh yes wrote: YES . your owners accounts don't add up or show the amount or payee and that confuses me a little . that's the reason for tracking . putting it simple how much did he pay and to whome. i found the previous board members of super league leigh and the shares are spread about a little . if you have any info that would help me , i would gladly give you my contact number or. could contact you

Super League Leigh ? , nope , never heard of itI would suggest the amount he paid is his and their business , certainly not yoursSo you've looked at his personal accounts ? , is that legal ?If as you suggest you are an accountant , then you know how shares in a company can be acquired , either bought or allocated against investment , you also know it would be highly unlikely for somebody to borrow against a loss making company that hasn't any tangible assets ( ie , a RL club )So you are suggesting he borrowed money to buy shares in Sporting Club Leigh ( that was the ownership company for Leigh Centurions from 2002 ) , shares that are essentially worthless , and are nothing more than a commitment to burn money ?Is that it ?