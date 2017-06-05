WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Signing

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:28 am
kirkhall User avatar
Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1346
Location: Near Leyth
oh yes oh yes wrote:
well stir this , your players are vexed off because tonga is on more money than your home grown lads. he also takes rent from fyi fyi moi moi how does that work . no wonder ridyard left you .


Tonga's Pedigree has determined his Salary, is there another threequarter 'playing' in this country with 13 caps for the Kangeroos and, as many Origin? unfortunately he does now pick up injuries, (common amongst older players) however his injuries are genuine. In his last game for us before injury, he was our MOM at Wigan and he played the full eighty even though, he had sustained a serious injury!
You claim to 'have the ear' of some of our disgruntled players? well go ahead and name them :WHISPER: if your not prepared to do that? I would suggest you keep their thought's to yourself and off, our Forum :WAVE:
