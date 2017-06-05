Really enjoyed the game on Sunday, I normally prefer Friday nights but it's amazing the difference a bit of sunshine makes.



Good to see us play with a bit of confidence and we really threw some shape and numbers at them in attack and our kick chase was good. Wire cut us open a few times, other teams would have punished us but they seem really low on confidence.



I'm pretty impressed with the signing of turner, I think our backs and half's are pretty strong and it's nice having Darnell and Wood as quality back ups. Glad to see Mason back in the team, I think he made a big difference to us. Last week we got panned when we changed our front row, Wakeman and Clough are so lightweight together, think Mason helped keep us on the front foot with his size.



Also thought our discipline was better than recent weeks, the next 3 games determine our season, I'm much more confident now than I was 2 months ago.



Nice to see us improving game by game I really hope we keep it up and this result isn't another magic weekend Vs Saints last year.