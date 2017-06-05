WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Giants v Wire (sunday)

Hinchcliffe is huge for us right now. We're finally seeing what was expected of him. Kruise was awesome too. And broughs kicking game was perfect. I know Warrington are busted, but we will compete with every team if we can play like that consistently. Happy for Rick too, he's not had it easy as Hudds coach. But we've steadily been improving. I think all giants fans can be feeling positive for the rest if the season now.

Great performance yesterday. Really enjoyed that one! :-)

Nice to see we have learnt an ability to score tries from short range after previously battering away without success. Evidence of good coaching?
why is abbreviation such a long word?

who cares about warringtons troubles...have we not had enough of our own this season!

cudjoe back to his best yesterday, unplayable when hes in that form

hinchcliffe showing his worth too, tackling machine and actually has some speed on him!
Yeah Hinchy's run down that flank had some pace about it! Unlucky not to score, but finally smart enough not to throw a stupid pass like he has previously in that position

Yep, and led to a great try on the opposite wing.

Smart enough- or not desperate as not chasing the game!
Really enjoyed the game on Sunday, I normally prefer Friday nights but it's amazing the difference a bit of sunshine makes.

Good to see us play with a bit of confidence and we really threw some shape and numbers at them in attack and our kick chase was good. Wire cut us open a few times, other teams would have punished us but they seem really low on confidence.

I'm pretty impressed with the signing of turner, I think our backs and half's are pretty strong and it's nice having Darnell and Wood as quality back ups. Glad to see Mason back in the team, I think he made a big difference to us. Last week we got panned when we changed our front row, Wakeman and Clough are so lightweight together, think Mason helped keep us on the front foot with his size.

Also thought our discipline was better than recent weeks, the next 3 games determine our season, I'm much more confident now than I was 2 months ago.

Nice to see us improving game by game I really hope we keep it up and this result isn't another magic weekend Vs Saints last year.

Next week's game I feel is very similar to last season away to Widnes at this stage

We blew a 14 point lead to lose that one and slip down the table, this season I'm much more confident and the team seems much stronger and more disciplined that we won't make that mistake

Win, and were top 8.
