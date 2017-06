Hinchcliffe is huge for us right now. We're finally seeing what was expected of him. Kruise was awesome too. And broughs kicking game was perfect. I know Warrington are busted, but we will compete with every team if we can play like that consistently. Happy for Rick too, he's not had it easy as Hudds coach. But we've steadily been improving. I think all giants fans can be feeling positive for the rest if the season now.