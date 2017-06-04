Well today was a must win if we are escape the M8's and we did it. Much improved and finally we seem to have a settled side with players in their best positions. Could easily have been a bigger win but for some baffling decisions by our fave ref.

For all that Wire were awful we played much better with threats all over the field, good running plays and solid defence. Seemed to me the whole team was resolute throughout and determined to get that result which is what we have been sadly lacking. Great effort from all the guys and a good confidence boost ahead of the trip to Cats. Today we were back to sticking at what we are best at, Danny kicking them back, a good chase, solid defence and hunt the errors to get the field position to control things. We linked well across the park and got away from our previously failed reliance on battling down the middle for endless sets.

Thought Turner played well considering his short time here with little time to settle or get to know his team mates and plays.

Said before today's game that a win today could still see us make the Top 8 as we have some winnable games in the next 6 before the split with those teams just above or below us. Hoping to cheer the team to that and avoid any involvement in the M8 lottery.

COYG.