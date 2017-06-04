|
Great result. If it wasn't for the referee would of been a real 50+ - 0 score line for us.
Thought Mamo had a up and down game was unlucky not to have another 2 tries 3/4 knock ons but some great support play and positioning. Chris Hill definitely knocked on as he did not complain when he got up and the linesman never flagged until we had scored which was strange.
Turner showed straight away we will be more of an attacking out wide now and Leroy looked back to himself today.
Ryan Hinchclifes best game for us so far with the breaks.
Thought Warrington were extremely poor, do feel a tad sorry for them regarding the week off as I know id be kicking off if it was the other way around but it wouldn't of made a different to the outcome today...it didn't affect Cas against St Helens did it?
Wigan and St Helens now been dragged into the bottom 4 battle/top 8 battle and everything is to play now.
All games are now winnable games but if I was a betting man, I wouldn't bet on us winning next week against Cats as we haven't won 2 games on the bounce all year. But a win next week and I think we will push on and make the top 8.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:36 pm
Mamo 3/4 knock ons really?
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:56 pm
the stella kid wrote:
Mamo 3/4 knock ons really?
Yeah he did 2 in the first half and 1 in the 2nd half in the corner (or it was a failed kick I couldn't see properly) so 2/3 I believe.
Last edited by GiantJake1988
on Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:57 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:57 pm
Well today was a must win if we are escape the M8's and we did it. Much improved and finally we seem to have a settled side with players in their best positions. Could easily have been a bigger win but for some baffling decisions by our fave ref.
For all that Wire were awful we played much better with threats all over the field, good running plays and solid defence. Seemed to me the whole team was resolute throughout and determined to get that result which is what we have been sadly lacking. Great effort from all the guys and a good confidence boost ahead of the trip to Cats. Today we were back to sticking at what we are best at, Danny kicking them back, a good chase, solid defence and hunt the errors to get the field position to control things. We linked well across the park and got away from our previously failed reliance on battling down the middle for endless sets.
Thought Turner played well considering his short time here with little time to settle or get to know his team mates and plays.
Said before today's game that a win today could still see us make the Top 8 as we have some winnable games in the next 6 before the split with those teams just above or below us. Hoping to cheer the team to that and avoid any involvement in the M8 lottery.
COYG.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:00 pm
A win next week and we are 8th
Beat saints the week after and higher
But let's get past next week first....
Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:40 pm
Impressive performance. I know Wire were a bit battered before the KO, but still we took full advantage and that was good to see. The 40-20 from Danny was very smart and his kicking to Penny in the second half was cruel. I thought the pack really laid a good foundation for us too, Leeming moved them around well, he is becoming a quality player. Sunday's seem to suit our players, they perform better in an afternoon. The next game will be tough, few win down in the South of France, yes the Cats are not at their best, but we don't want any complacency, back to back wins would be a real confidence booster and if we needed any motivation moving out of the bottom 4 should be a driver, thing is Cats will be thinking something similar.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:58 am
Matt01 wrote:
Impressive performance. I know Wire were a bit battered before the KO, but still we took full advantage and that was good to see. The 40-20 from Danny was very smart and his kicking to Penny in the second half was cruel. I thought the pack really laid a good foundation for us too, Leeming moved them around well, he is becoming a quality player. Sunday's seem to suit our players, they perform better in an afternoon. The next game will be tough, few win down in the South of France, yes the Cats are not at their best, but we don't want any complacency, back to back wins would be a real confidence booster and if we needed any motivation moving out of the bottom 4 should be a driver, thing is Cats will be thinking something similar.
From reports it sounds like wire were dire but we played pretty well.
Are we seeing green shoots.
It is nice to have some pace in the team as well. Hopefully scoring a few more tries will increase the entertainment value.
Well done to the Giants.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:18 am
jools
Wire were poor, looked tired
We were a little shaky at times but all in all a good performance. A bit disappointed we let lineham in- same corner, same issue back-pedalling instead of just hitting the man, but some later good defence from that side to prevent a couple more.
I though leeming was absolutely brilliant yesterday, some smart play from dummy half, our forwards didn't make many metres overall but were solid. Broughs kicking was a masterclass- he was like a cat playing with his prey with penny. And not just with his kicking, everytime penny got the ball he smashed him- I bet penny will have nightmares about that game!
Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:05 am
I still can't believe Kevin Penny is still playing Super League, he was awful years ago and has only got worse - Broughy was laughing at him in the end it was so easy for him.
Agree about Kruise but i wish he'd take the line on and go on his own more when near it as i feel he has to strength to do what Cunningham used to, reckon he could pick a few tries up too, apart from that he's fast becoming a very good Super League player.
Thought Hinchy, Leroy and Smurph were very good too yesterday.
Getting some confidence going at the moment and it shows.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:08 am
Best I've seen them play this year by a distance. Hinchcliffe's best performance along with a couple of other. The challenge is to maintain it now.
