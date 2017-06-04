Batley Bulldogs vs Toulouse Olympique .... Toulouse by 14

Dewsbury Rams vs Bradford Bulls ..... Bulls by 12

Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR ...... Hull KR by 12

London Broncos vs Halifax ..... London by 14

Sheffield Eagles Vs Rochdale Hornets ....... Sheffield by 12

Swinton Lions vs Oldham Roughyeds ....... Swinton by 8



Bonus: Not taking into account the kick off, who will be the first Bradford Bulls player to touch the ball in Sunday's match? ... Oscar Thomas