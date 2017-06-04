WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League: Week 16

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2017 Predictions League: Week 16

 
Post a reply

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 16

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 12:20 pm
Bent&Bongser User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 1098
Batley Bulldogs vs Toulouse Olympique .... Toulouse by 14
Dewsbury Rams vs Bradford Bulls ..... Bulls by 12
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR ...... Hull KR by 12
London Broncos vs Halifax ..... London by 14
Sheffield Eagles Vs Rochdale Hornets ....... Sheffield by 12
Swinton Lions vs Oldham Roughyeds ....... Swinton by 8

Bonus: Not taking into account the kick off, who will be the first Bradford Bulls player to touch the ball in Sunday's match? ... Oscar Thomas
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bendybulls, Bent&Bongser, Bets'y Bulls, dr_noangel, Nothus, Old_Northern, roger daly, Stul and 163 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,579,0391,73076,0164,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
21
- 20CANBERRA
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
0
- 38PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WARRINGTON
  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
 < 
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIDNES
v
CATALANS
  
  Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM