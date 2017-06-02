Batley Bulldogs vs Toulouse Olympique .... Toulouse by 14
Dewsbury Rams vs Bradford Bulls ..... Bulls by 6
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR ...... Hull KR by 26
London Broncos vs Halifax ..... London by 16
Sheffield Eagles Vs Rochdale Hornets ....... Sheffield by 20
Swinton Lions vs Oldham Roughyeds ....... Swinton by 8
Bonus: Not taking into account the kick off, who will be the first Bradford Bulls player to touch the ball in Sunday's match? Chisholm
