Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 8:03 am
Batley Bulldogs vs Toulouse Olympique .... Toulouse by 14
Dewsbury Rams vs Bradford Bulls ..... Bulls by 6
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR ...... Hull KR by 26
London Broncos vs Halifax ..... London by 16
Sheffield Eagles Vs Rochdale Hornets ....... Sheffield by 20
Swinton Lions vs Oldham Roughyeds ....... Swinton by 8

Bonus: Not taking into account the kick off, who will be the first Bradford Bulls player to touch the ball in Sunday's match? Chisholm ;-)
Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 16

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 8:06 am
Batley Bulldogs vs Toulouse Olympique Toulouse by 10
Dewsbury Rams vs Bradford Bulls Bulls by 8
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR Hull by 5
London Broncos vs Halifax London by 16
Sheffield Eagles Vs Rochdale Hornets Sheffield by 14
Swinton Lions vs Oldham Roughyeds Oldham by 6

Bonus: Lilley
Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 16

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 10:28 am
Batley Bulldogs vs Toulouse Olympique .... Toulouse by 20
Dewsbury Rams vs Bradford Bulls ..... Bulls by 2
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR ...... Hull KR by 14
London Broncos vs Halifax ..... London by 18
Sheffield Eagles Vs Rochdale Hornets ....... Rochdale by 10
Swinton Lions vs Oldham Roughyeds ....... Swinton by 10

Bonus: Not taking into account the kick off, who will be the first Bradford Bulls player to touch the ball in Sunday's match? Keyes
Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 16

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 10:50 am
Dewsbury Rams vs Bradford Bulls ..... Bulls by 8
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR ...... Hull KR by 12
London Broncos vs Halifax ..... London by 18
Sheffield Eagles Vs Rochdale Hornets ....... Sheffield by 8
Swinton Lions vs Oldham Roughyeds ....... Swinton by 12

Bonus: Not taking into account the kick off, who will be the first Bradford Bulls player to touch the ball in Sunday's match? ... Jordan Lilley
Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 16

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 12:02 pm
Batley Bulldogs vs Toulouse Olympique .... Toulouse by 18
Dewsbury Rams vs Bradford Bulls ..... Bulls by 10
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR ...... Hull KR by 16
London Broncos vs Halifax ..... London by 18
Sheffield Eagles Vs Rochdale Hornets ....... Sheffield by 11
Swinton Lions vs Oldham Roughyeds ....... Swinton by 42

Bonus: ... Lilley

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 16

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 12:21 pm
Its ok now if everyone wants to revise their predictions bearing in mind the squad announcement for Sunday ;)

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 16

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 12:59 pm
BiginJapan1970 wrote:
Its ok now if everyone wants to revise their predictions bearing in mind the squad announcement for Sunday ;)

Do one, as nothing you have said has been confirmed yet. Some injuries but no word on how long.

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 16

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 3:03 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
Do one, as nothing you have said has been confirmed yet. Some injuries but no word on how long.


read other posts bozo i think you will find it has.
