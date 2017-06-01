As a Wigan fan, I think it will benefit Huddersfield Giants. Firstly the pitch will have to be up to a certain standard and the football club will pay for it.

There will be less games played, nineteen as opposed to twenty three, plus later entry into the cup competitions and no playoffs.



The football fixtures will have been sorted in July so with a bit of planning there should be few, if any fixture clashes.



Who owns the stadium?



The only downside is that you may lose a few fans, or conversely some of the more sensible football fans may decide that the exorbitant Premiership prices are not good value and may decide to spend their money on the Giants.