Re: Town's Promotion - What will it mean for us?

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 8:21 am
Run leroy , run !
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 08, 2011 7:58 pm
Posts: 1318
Location: At my keyboard in sunny hudds
giantsgaz91 wrote:
will r home games go back to sundays cant see town been happy us playing at home on a friday night now there in prem


That's an interesting question ?
Run leroy , run !.... And he did - twice - and we partied hard...

Re: Town's Promotion - What will it mean for us?

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 10:33 am
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7544
Hull and Wigan both manage.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Town's Promotion - What will it mean for us?

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 2:54 pm
ant1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 7:50 pm
Posts: 898
jools wrote:
Hull and Wigan both manage.


Shouldn't that read "managed" as neither are in the Premier League now.
Sadly RL will always play second fiddle to the PL but at least your facilities will be upgraded. Bet the stadium move to Blue and White seating to reflect the Town's club colours. Will the Giant's home kit change to reflect the home environment?

Re: Town's Promotion - What will it mean for us?

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 3:06 pm
Giantscorpio
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 11, 2002 6:54 am
Posts: 2461
Location: In my Volvo XC90
ant1 wrote:
Shouldn't that read "managed" as neither are in the Premier League now.
Sadly RL will always play second fiddle to the PL but at least your facilities will be upgraded. Bet the stadium move to Blue and White seating to reflect the Town's club colours. Will the Giant's home kit change to reflect the home environment?


Hope not. Town should change to Claret & Gold, as no PL has our colours.
[img]//www.rlfans.com/images/sigs/giantscorpio.gif[/img]

Re: Town's Promotion - What will it mean for us?

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 3:07 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7544
ant1 wrote:
Shouldn't that read "managed" as neither are in the Premier League now.
Sadly RL will always play second fiddle to the PL but at least your facilities will be upgraded. Bet the stadium move to Blue and White seating to reflect the Town's club colours. Will the Giant's home kit change to reflect the home environment?


Seats are already blue. And to your final question no- that will never happen.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Town's Promotion - What will it mean for us?

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 12:25 pm
Big Eorls Blouse Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Oct 18, 2016 4:41 pm
Posts: 41
Think there's going to be a new gantry made at the back of the Kilner stand and a number of new positions created for camera's. Anyone who sits right at the back of the Kilner might have to move for the construction.

Re: Town's Promotion - What will it mean for us?

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 1:10 pm
Rogues Gallery
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30140
As a Wigan fan, I think it will benefit Huddersfield Giants. Firstly the pitch will have to be up to a certain standard and the football club will pay for it.
There will be less games played, nineteen as opposed to twenty three, plus later entry into the cup competitions and no playoffs.

The football fixtures will have been sorted in July so with a bit of planning there should be few, if any fixture clashes.

Who owns the stadium?

The only downside is that you may lose a few fans, or conversely some of the more sensible football fans may decide that the exorbitant Premiership prices are not good value and may decide to spend their money on the Giants.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row

Re: Town's Promotion - What will it mean for us?

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 1:16 pm
TBC
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 02, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 889
Location: Born in Fartown
Rogues Gallery wrote:
As a Wigan fan, I think it will benefit Huddersfield Giants. Firstly the pitch will have to be up to a certain standard and the football club will pay for it.
There will be less games played, nineteen as opposed to twenty three, plus later entry into the cup competitions and no playoffs.

The football fixtures will have been sorted in July so with a bit of planning there should be few, if any fixture clashes.

Who owns the stadium?

The only downside is that you may lose a few fans, or conversely some of the more sensible football fans may decide that the exorbitant Premiership prices are not good value and may decide to spend their money on the Giants.

40% Kirklees Council 40% HTAFC 20% Giants

Re: Town's Promotion - What will it mean for us?

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 3:22 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7544
Rogues Gallery wrote:
As a Wigan fan, I think it will benefit Huddersfield Giants. Firstly the pitch will have to be up to a certain standard and the football club will pay for it.
There will be less games played, nineteen as opposed to twenty three, plus later entry into the cup competitions and no playoffs.

The football fixtures will have been sorted in July so with a bit of planning there should be few, if any fixture clashes.

Who owns the stadium?

The only downside is that you may lose a few fans, or conversely some of the more sensible football fans may decide that the exorbitant Premiership prices are not good value and may decide to spend their money on the Giants.


They've already sold 15,000 season tickets for next year at a cheap price. The st will be £199 next season - and for loyal fans whove been holders for a while just £100
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
